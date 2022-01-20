GDP rebasing done with 2015-16 base. GDP growth rate for FY21 is 5.57%. GDP size: 55.5 tr or $346 bn. Per capita $1666. Debt to GDP 72%.

Valar. said: Layman question, if our currency was 115 rupees to dollar instead of current 176 rupees, would our gdp still be the same? Click to expand...

hydrabadi_arab said: It means current FY 2021-22 GDP will be around Rs66 trillion or $375b with GDP growth of 6%. It means India with $3.1 trillion is 8.2 times bigger economy. Bangladesh with less population also have higher overall GDP of over $400b.

If PKR go from 176 to 115 it will be 35% improvement. This means you will see 35% improvement is GDP figure as our GDP figures are calculated in PKR and then converted to $. So $346 billion when PKR is 176. $467 when PKR is 115.Continuous rebasing every 5 years, Including informal sectors of economy in every rebasing and trying to bring down Dollar to Pkr to atleast 140 and lower and growth rate of 5-6% each year.These four needs to be done simultaneously and we will see miracle happening in Pakistan. You will see your economy crossing $1 trillion in 10 years from current $346 billion.