GDP rebasing done with 2015-16 base. GDP growth rate for FY21 is 5.57%. GDP size: 55.5 tr or $346 bn. Per capita $1666. Debt to GDP 72%.

So not 25% increase in nominal GDP as some expected but only 12%.
PBS did bad job at population census as well and now it will cost billions more to do another one just 5 years after last one.This means PBS did a bad job as everyone can understand the level of informal economy in Pakistan. The only explanation here is that PBS failed to include enough sections of the informal economy in their calculations.
If PKR go from 176 to 115 it will be 35% improvement. This means you will see 35% improvement is GDP figure as our GDP figures are calculated in PKR and then converted to $. So $346 billion when PKR is 176. $467 when PKR is 115.Layman question, if our currency was 115 rupees to dollar instead of current 176 rupees, would our gdp still be the same?
We should target 1 trillion usd gdp nominal within 10 years from now. In terms of GDP PPP the goal should be 2.5 trillion usd.These four needs to be done simultaneously and we will see miracle happening in Pakistan. You will see your economy crossing $1 trillion in 10 years from current $346 billion.
India already rebased GDP not long ago so next one is probably 5 years away. I calculated 2021-22 GDP of Rs66 trillion with current exchange rate of 176.We’ll be rebasing soon
And the $346 bn referred in the screenshot is of FY2020-21 which before rebasing was $296 bn which is around 17% increase. But in FY2021-22 you’ll have to factor in the rupee depreciation. $346 bn when in PKR your GDP is PKR 55.5 trillion means the exchange rate they took is 160.4 PKR/1 USD which now is around 176 i.e. 10% depreciation which will be added this fiscal which means your GDP might remain almost unchanged this fiscal.
Continuous rebasing every 5 years, Including informal sectors of economy in every rebasing and trying to bring down Dollar to Pkr to atleast 140 and lower and growth rate of 5-6% each year.
These four needs to be done simultaneously and we will see miracle happening in Pakistan. You will see your economy crossing $1 trillion in 10 years from current $346 billion.
Keep the dollar flyingThe fear of flexibility in the exchange rate has been shared by most, if not all, our finance ministers.www.dawn.com
Lets stick to Purchasing powerIt means current FY 2021-22 GDP will be around Rs66 trillion or $375b with GDP growth of 6%. It means India with $3.1 trillion is 8.2 times bigger economy. Bangladesh with less population also have higher overall GDP of over $400b.