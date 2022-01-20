What's new

GDP rebasing done with 2015-16 base. GDP growth rate for FY21 is 5.57%. GDP size: 55.5 tr or $346 bn. Per capita $1666. Debt to GDP 72%.

This means PBS did a bad job as everyone can understand the level of informal economy in Pakistan. The only explanation here is that PBS failed to include enough sections of the informal economy in their calculations.
 
It means current FY 2021-22 GDP will be around Rs66 trillion or $375b with GDP growth of 6%. It means India with $3.1 trillion is 8.2 times bigger economy. Bangladesh with less population also have higher overall GDP of over $400b.
 
PBS did bad job at population census as well and now it will cost billions more to do another one just 5 years after last one.
In $$ it will be much higher.
 
If PKR go from 176 to 115 it will be 35% improvement. This means you will see 35% improvement is GDP figure as our GDP figures are calculated in PKR and then converted to $. So $346 billion when PKR is 176. $467 when PKR is 115.
Continuous rebasing every 5 years, Including informal sectors of economy in every rebasing and trying to bring down Dollar to Pkr to atleast 140 and lower and growth rate of 5-6% each year.

These four needs to be done simultaneously and we will see miracle happening in Pakistan. You will see your economy crossing $1 trillion in 10 years from current $346 billion.
 
We’ll be rebasing soon

And the $346 bn referred in the screenshot is of FY2020-21 which before rebasing was $296 bn which is around 17% increase. But in FY2021-22 you’ll have to factor in the rupee depreciation. $346 bn when in PKR your GDP is PKR 55.5 trillion means the exchange rate they took is 160.4 PKR/1 USD which now is around 176 i.e. 10% depreciation which will be added this fiscal which means your GDP might remain almost unchanged this fiscal.
 
India already rebased GDP not long ago so next one is probably 5 years away. I calculated 2021-22 GDP of Rs66 trillion with current exchange rate of 176.
 
Yes
Nope. Artificial overvaluation of Rs does not make gdp in dollars much higher. Eventually currency has to be devalued to avert the crisis caused by overvalued exchange rate and the gdp in dollars comes back to reality
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1173923661985636352
4C7F348E-1F56-4D72-8B6A-DB9B550C46FA.jpeg
 
Rebasing isnt documwntation increase
PBS bigger problem is lack of documentation

Rebasing simply is change in calculation
 
No it doesnt work that way

You produce 1 apple
If you change the rupee valuation will the apples increase? No?
The price may increase but not the apples

We should stop counting nominal gdp it should just be purchasing power
It is unforutatnly
Screenshot_20220114-143127_Twitter.jpg

Lets stick to Purchasing power
Thats what matter and that is what people look at

Pakistan problem is instability
E.g i know we are going to crash again so do everyone else
 
