GDP per capita of Kashmir India Comparison With Xinjiang China

GDP per capita in Kashmir in India is 1342 USDGDP per capita in Xinjiang in China is 7868 USD.GDP per capita in Indonesia the biggest Muslim country in the world is 4256 USDGDP per capita in Turkey the most advance Muslim country in the world is 9327 USDConclusion Muslim in Xinjiang earns 5.86X of Muslim in Kashmir.Muslim in Xinjiang earns almost the amount of Turkey , 1132 USD different.How bad the condition in Xinjiang? China Muslims is 6 times richer than India Muslim.