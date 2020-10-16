What's new

GDP per capita and China's standing

Recently China surpasses a GDP per capita of US$10,000. This brings it into the class of many middle income countries, and ahead of nearly all its neighbors. The exception is Russia. Russian GDP per capita is still higher at approx. US $11,500. Does China anticipate a shift in behaviors or politics amongst either or both the Russians and Chinese, especially in border regions? Such as Russians going to China for work, or welcoming Chinese to move to Russia.

Something similar to Eastern and Western Europe. I know there is a racial apprehension component to a change, especially a fear of the Russians that Chinese moving into their Far East could see them lose it over time.

Has anyone thought about this, in a public way, amongst the Chinese planners?
 
The most updated data from IMF:
1611799269785.png

List of countries by GDP (nominal) per capita - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
Chinese are hard working people. We are everywhere from the most backward countries in Sub-sahara Africa to the most developed countries in North America and Europe. I don't see any change of views toward each other among Chinese and Russians due to such slight shift of economic level at least for now.
 
Recently China surpasses a GDP per capita of US$10,000. This brings it into the class of many middle income countries, and ahead of nearly all its neighbors. The exception is Russia. Russian GDP per capita is still higher at approx. US $11,500. Does China anticipate a shift in behaviors or politics amongst either or both the Russians and Chinese, especially in border regions? Such as Russians going to China for work, or welcoming Chinese to move to Russia.

Something similar to Eastern and Western Europe. I know there is a racial apprehension component to a change, especially a fear of the Russians that Chinese moving into their Far East could see them lose it over time.

Has anyone thought about this, in a public way, amongst the Chinese planners?
Chinese are leaving North East of China because it's too cold, I don't think Chinese will move to far East of Russia.
 
Chinese are leaving North East of China because it's too cold, I don't think Chinese will move to far East of Russia.
Sure it’s cold but the agricultural land close to the growing demand in China means it’s a lucrative business opportunity, in need of investment to boost productivity.

www.google.com

Why Chinese farmers have crossed border into Russia's Far East

When farms in Russia's Far East collapsed with the old Soviet Union, Chinese firms saw an opportunity.
www.google.com

There is also the possibility to Chinese farms there using green houses. But all this is to say that with a wealthier Chinese working class moving in, would they displace the Russian population to the point they could take over, de facto if not in actuality.

The thought came up after reading the following article

 
