GDP per capita and China’s standing

Recently China surpasses a GDP per capita of US$10,000. This brings it into the class of many middle income countries, and ahead of nearly all its neighbors. The exception is Russia. Russian GDP per capita is still higher at approx. US $11,500. Does China anticipate a shift in behaviors or politics amongst either or both the Russians and Chinese, especially in border regions? Such as Russians going to China for work, or welcoming Chinese to move to Russia.



Something similar to Eastern and Western Europe. I know there is a racial apprehension component to a change, especially a fear of the Russians that Chinese moving into their Far East could see them lose it over time.



Has anyone thought about this, in a public way, amongst the Chinese planners?