India's economic growth slowed to 7.1 per cent in 2016-17, the year in which 87 per cent of the currency was demonetised, despite a very good showing by the agricultural sector.

The Gross Domestic Product was 6.1 per in the January-March quarter, the immediate three months after the demonetisation was affected on November 9, 2016.

The demonetisation seems to have impacted the GVA in the third as well as fourth quarter of 2016-17 which slipped to 6.7 per cent and 5.6 per cent respectively, from 7.3 per cent and 8.7 per cent.

Almost all sectors, with the exception of agriculture, showed deceleration in the aftermath of demonetisation.