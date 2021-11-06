What's new

GDP growth rate of over 5.5pc to hurt economy: Shaukat Tarin

hydrabadi_arab

KARACHI: Folks may not realise it, but the economy is growing fast. It’s growing so fast that the country’s finance tsar is afraid he may have to cap it at 5.5 per cent this year. A higher economic growth rate will hurt the country, according to Shaukat Tarin, adviser to the prime minister on finance and revenue.

Speaking at the annual dinner of CFA Society Pakistan on Friday, Mr Tarin said he and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) want the GDP growth rate to stay in the range of 5pc and 5.5pc for 2021-22. “But I’d not like to see 6pc (growth) this year. That’s going to be damaging for our economy,” he told the annual meeting of finance professionals.

In response to a question, Mr Tarin said the IMF programme is not going to impede the targeted 5pc growth rate. “Our growth is not slowing down,” he said, adding that he’s held a “very healthy kind of discussion” with the Fund about which people will “find out pretty soon”.

He took pains to emphasise that the IMF programme won’t kill growth — a claim that’s in contrast to the typical IMF prescription involving reduced government spending and higher interest rates that slow down GDP growth.

Finance adviser says IMF programme not to impede targeted growth rate
“Let me tell you that we’re not very far away from what the IMF wants us to do,” he said while noting that IMF-prescribed policy actions include ending tax exemptions, higher revenue generation and reforming income and other taxes. “We told them we don’t believe in pyramiding. We believe in broadening... They also want us to grow but they don’t want us to grow in an unsustainable manner,” he said.

As evidence of the higher-than-targeted growth rate of 5pc for 2021-22, the finance adviser said motorbike sales are at a record-high level, large-scale manufacturing growth is in double digits and tax collection is Rs230 billion above its target. “At this speed, we’ll cross Rs6 trillion. It’s not because of imports. Income tax is also up 32pc. It’s all-around growth. The use of electricity is up 13pc.”

As for the rising current account deficit, Mr Tarin said its numbers are “balanced as of now”. He said the government will clamp down on imports if the current account deficit keeps growing because it doesn’t want unsustainable growth.

“The export coverage of imports has to go up. In three to four years, the export cover must go up to 70-80pc. We’re giving incentives to IT sector so that it can grow 100pc.”

He criticised the financial sector for not being responsive to the needs of the economy. About 85pc credit is disbursed in nine cities while three-quarters of it goes to the corporate sector, he said. “It’s dysfunctional. We’ve got to fix it.”

He said it takes 10 to 20 years of consistent growth for trickle-down economics to work. “Trickle-down doesn’t follow four-year growth (spurts). That’s why we’re adopting a bottom-up approach,” he said, adding that the government will provide poor 4m households with interest-free loans for agriculture, business and housing purposes, besides ensuring healthcare and technical education for them at a cost of Rs1.4tr.

“We’ll have large banks wholesale finance to NBFIs (non-bank financial institutions) and microfinance NGOs... Now is the time to roll out loans,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 6th, 2021

www.dawn.com

This is why any PM should have minimum understanding of how economy works. Tareen made fool out of Imran Khan to get a job and now he is back to ground reality once CAD run out of control.
 
hydrabadi_arab said:
It’s growing so fast that the country’s finance tsar is afraid he may have to cap it at 5.5 per cent this year. A higher economic growth rate will hurt the country, according to Shaukat Tarin, adviser to the prime minister on finance and revenue.
Funny how high economic growth hurts Pakistani economy. One of a kind in the world because it's import based 😂😂😂
Blacklight said:
@Jungibaaz Bhai what is the finance minister saying?

First this:
Rupee fall benefits expats’ families: Baqir

Now this:
GDP growth rate of over 5.5pc to hurt economy: Shaukat Tarin

?
Because Pakistan's economy is import based. Calculations show any gdp growth above 4 percent lead to CAD crisis
 
Blacklight said:
@Jungibaaz Bhai what is the finance minister saying?

First this:
Rupee fall benefits expats’ families: Baqir

Now this:
GDP growth rate of over 5.5pc to hurt economy: Shaukat Tarin

?
What he is saying holds merit. @Norwegian

Overheating the economy is never good. Building up aggregate demand could pull up demand-side pressures resulting in inflation.
Pandora said:
He is talking about Reigning in on the imports which boosts GDP growth but also increases our CAD. So by forcing growth to stay in range of 5-5.5% they can also keep down imports and in turn also keep down CAD.
Precisely, higher growth means higher disposable incomes too (wage rise). Demand-pull arising out of higher disposable incomes would fuel imports. Import substitution is the answer but it is a time-consuming process, OR exports need to cover most of the import bill, only then the growth could be sustained. Pakistan cannot "afford" high growth until the exports do not begin covering a major chunk of the import bill.
 
Pak Nationalist said:
What he is saying holds merit. @Norwegian

Overheating the economy is never good. Building up aggregate demand could pull up demand-side pressures resulting in inflation.

Precisely, higher growth means higher disposable incomes too (wage rise). Demand-pull arising out of higher disposable incomes would fuel imports. Import substitution is the answer but it is a time-consuming process, OR exports need to cover most of the import bill, only then the growth could be sustained. Pakistan cannot "afford" high growth until the exports do not begin covering a major chunk of the import bill.
Higher growth rate is OK if it is led by high exports but that is not the case with Pakistan. We are an imports led economy all thanks to consistent efforts of Ishaq dollar. This exactly what he did by increasing imports which increased our CAD to record level and increased external financing need from 5-6 Billion to almost 15 billion.
 
