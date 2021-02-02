GDP growth in China to reach 8.3 percent

6/26/2021 3:42:58 AM( MENAFN )A report from Reuters announced that S&P Global Ratings stated China's ratings at A+/A-1 with a steady prediction.It also stated that China is estimated to keep above-average economic expansion relative to other middle-income economies in the upcoming years.On Friday, S&P declared in a note, "This is in part due to its effective containment of the COVID-19 pandemic and rapid vaccine rollout."Moreover, the note stated "We expect real GDP growth to come in at 8.3 percent this year, before moderating to about 5 percent from 2022-2024."