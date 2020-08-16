GDP Growth has now become a political number: the CPD Aug 16, 2020 The Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD), a private research institute, thinks that the growth of gross domestic product (GDP) has now become a political 'sensitive' number to show the success of the government. Demanding the formation of an independent statistics commission, the agency said that in the outgoing 2019-20 fiscal year, their growth should not be 5.24 per cent, but 2.5 per cent or closer. In an online briefing on Sunday, the CPD said that Bangladesh's statistics had lost credibility due to such figures. According to the analysis of the research institute, based on the news received in the media, it seems that the GDP growth has been calculated by calculating the first 9 months of the financial year. Corona period money was not calculated in the estimated GDP for the last three months of the year (April-June). According to the CPD, Pakistan's growth was -0.4 percent, while Vietnam's was 1.61 percent. There is 5.24 percent of Bangladesh! CPD's executive director. Fahmida Khatun said, “Economic growth has now become a politically sensitive issue. It is shown as the success of the government which has increased more than the previous five years. 'But growth in the economy is not just numbers. If poverty is not reduced, if inequality is increased and employment is not created, then there is no work with high growth, ”he added. Besides, Fahmida Khatun thinks that the freedom of information gathering organizations is being curtailed as growth is now a political issue. The CPD has recommended strengthening the Bureau of Statistics to address data vulnerabilities. It is recommended to calculate the GDP every three months and to calculate the GDP on a regional basis to ensure balanced development. CPD Fellow Dr. recommended the formation of a separate commission for credible information. Mustafizur Rahman said, "In this case, the CPD will provide all kinds of assistance if the government wants." The CPD says such growth calculations will create confusion in government policymaking. Countries in need of foreign trade may also be confused. Source: Country Transformation http://www.newsbybd.net/newsdetail/detail/200/510981