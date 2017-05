hydrabadi_arab said: ↑



Why Iran failed miserably to keep up? Sanctions? Click to expand...



Their GDP was $135 billion back in 1987 and not $278 billion. Mostly due to a several times bigger population. Today this difference is not as big as it was in 1987 and KSA's population will outgrow Iran's so we will one day (most likely) have a larger population.