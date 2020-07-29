GDC Middle East awarded contract by Sierra Nevada Corporation

GDC Middle East has been awarded a sub-contract by U.S. contractor, Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) to upgrade King Air 350 aircraft to Special Mission (ISR) aircraft.GDC Middle East is the first Company to be awarded such a contract in Saudi Arabia. As part of GDC Middle East’s strategy, this contract will be carried out by a GDC Middle East team of Saudi engineers and technicians.The work consists of the upgrade of two King Air 350 aircraft to a full ISR suite included radar, secure communications, datalinks and optical sensors. The GDC Middle East team including RSAF engineers are currently deployed into the US to work jointly with SNC team on the first aircraft upgrade and capture knowledge of the upgrade process. The second aircraft will be upgraded in Saudi Arabia by the GDC Middle East team of technicians supported by GDC Middle East engineers.Aspects of the upgrade include structural changes, cabin installation, wiring harnesses, cockpit modifications, avionics installation and testing.Fawaz Alsharabi GDC Middle East 's CEO commented “We are very pleased to have this strategic contract, that is in line with the 2030 Saudi Vision, while localising the military industry. Our partnership with SNC, a leading company in Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISR), will open the door for us to be part of ISR Market in the region”.GDC Middle East is a Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) company based in Riyadh specialising in Aerospace Engineering, Systems Solutions, and Operation & Support. GDC Middle East expands its presence throughout Saudi Arabia; Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Eastern region, working in several projects with several customers.GDC Middle East services are provided by skilled local capabilities, with highest level of reliability and safety, supported by the latest technologies in aerospace and defense industry.The upgrades:ToAnd now