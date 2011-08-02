What's new

GCC States Economy & Development

GCC states economic and development news/update and discussions.




Construction & Contracting, infrastructures,Transportation, Industry & manufacturing, Agriculture, Education & Training, Medical & Healthcare, Science & Technology, Communications, Entertainment, Seaports, Municipal Services, Oilfields & Refineries, Power & Alternative Energy, Buildings and Skyscrapers, Banks and Finance institutions, Airport... Etc

Also Makkah and Al-Madinah projects and expansions.
 
Cool! I go first. ^^

GCC - The construction of 'a new world agricultural order'.

Ensure now our food total security.


Saudi to invest over US$11bn in farmland projects

By Shane McGinley
Thursday, 20 September 2012 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia has invested around 40 billion riyals (US$11bn) in agricultural and livestock projects in the Ukraine, Brazil, Argentina, Canada and Sudan, it was reported

The projects in the Ukraine, Brazil, Argentina and Canada were announced by Eid al-Ma&#8217;arik, the chairman of the agricultural investment committee at the Saudi Council of Chambers, according to Al-Watan newspaper.

The Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper also reported that Fahd Balghunaim, the Saudi agriculture minister, had signed an agreement to increase its investment in agricultural land in Sudan.

Balghunaim said earlier this year the kingdom was encouraging Saudi companies to invest in farms in Africa as it seeks to secure supplies of food imports to replace local production.

The government decided in 2008 to gradually phase out all water-intensive crops including grains by 2016 amid commodity price spikes, Balghunaim said at a World Economic Forum meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia&#8217;s capital.

Saudi Arabia plans to increase imports of food, including the 3 million metric tonnes of wheat consumed annually, he said.

&#8220;Africa is the region that represents the biggest opportunity to increase food production with vast tracts of land and a big difference between existing potential and current productivity,&#8221; he said.

&#8220;Saudi companies are bringing the technology and equipment to help increase production.&#8221;

In Ethiopia, Saudi Star Agricultural Development, a food company owned by billionaire Mohammed al-Amoudi, announced last year it plans to invest $2.5bn by 2020 developing a rice-farming project on 10,000 hectares of land on lease for 60 years.

It also has plans to rent an additional 290,000 hectares from the government.

Critics of the project including GRAIN, the Barcelona-based advocacy group, argue that domestic farmers are being dispossessed and the country shouldn&#8217;t rent land cheaply to foreign investors to grow crops when about 13 percent of its approximately 80 million people still rely on food aid.

&#8220;We want to be an assisting player in the African agriculture revolution,&#8221; said Balghunaim. &#8220;Our ethics don&#8217;t allow us to take food from the mouths of people who need it.&#8221;

African nations should be able to end their dependency on food imports, become net crop exporters and cut trade deficits by adopting modern farm methods, Balghunaim said.


ArabianBusiness
Click to expand...



Yeah, what is happening with Dr. Mosab? Such a great member and a fellow Hejazi although I am only partial, LOL!:)

Well, Europe, USA, China etc. also invest in agriculture outside their borders but there is already huge farmlands and greenhouses in many provinces of KSA that produces vegetables and fruits in abundance. Even export it outside of KSA. Hundred of local markets as well.

Can somebody explain this? I understand that it is more useful for UAE, Qatar and much smaller states that have not even a remotely close diversity as KSA (climatic as well).

Why produce watermelons outside of KSA when the local ones are amazing, healthy and very tasty? Plenty of grapes as well on the countryside and tropical fruits in the South including coffee beans etc.

The government should give more benefits to farmers IMO.

Who is in agreement?
 
UAE: ADPC Kizad, the industrial zone


:azn:


Flashback


Translation help? ^^

"Google Translate"

Link: Google Translate


Lémirat dAbou Dhabi se dote de sa première zone franche industrielle

16/11/10 16:29 CET

Lémirat pétrolier dAbou Dhabi sest doté de sa première zone franche industrielle : la KIZAD : Khalifa Industrial Zone Abi Dhabi, oú les investisseurs étrangers pourront contrôler jusquà 100% de leur entreprise. La zone franche couvrira à terme plus de 400 km2 et sera reliée au port Khalifa, elle devrait bénéficier de la proximité des aéroports dAbou Dhabi et de Dubaï.

 Léconomie dAbou Dhabi est largement dominée par le gaz et le pétrole aujourdhui, affirme Tony Douglas, le Président de Abu Dhabi Ports Company. Mais les dirigeants ont pris une sage décision en jetant les bases pour un développement industriel qui va permettre au fil du temps de créer le souffle dune diversification industrielle.

Les contrats dinstallation offerts par Abu Dhabi aux investisseurs étrangers pourront aller jusquà 50 ans renouvelables. Lémirat compte développer dans cette zone franche certains secteurs industriels stratégiques comme les fonderies dacier ou les industries mécaniques.

Certains de nos profits viennent des pays européens, explique Saeed Fadhel Al Mazrooei, le Pdg de Emirates Aluminium. Et ce nest pas nouveau pour nous, ce nest pas bizarre, parce que nous nous servons de la technologie européenne et que nous nous appuyons sur les secteurs financier et bancaire européens.

Non loin de cette zone franche industrielle, se trouve à Dubaï la zone franche Jebel Ali, devenue
un pôle de développement industriel et un centre dexportation et de réexportation.


Euronews
Click to expand...



Khalifa Port will now cost Dh 13 bn: ADPC

By Joseph George
Published Tuesday, June 01, 2010

Abu Dhabi Ports Company (ADPC), master developer and regulator of ports and industrial zones in Abu Dhabi, said the construction of Khalifa Port would cost Dh 13 billion.

The earlier estimate was $ 2.18 bn (Dh 8 bn).

According to a Bloomberg report, Tawfiq Yousef Al Mubarak, ADPC's Executive Vice-President  Ports Unit, said during an interview in Shanghai that the construction of Khalifa Port will cost about Dh 13 bn.

However, during a presentation in March, the cost structure of building the new port was broken down as follows: dredging and reclamation Dh 5.5 bn, port onshore facilities project Dh 1.4 bn and earthworks for the industrial zone Dh 1.1 bn.

According to him, the Abu Dhabi Government would be funding the project.

In March, Mohamed Al Shamsi, Vice-President of the Khalifa Port and Industrial Zone Development, said work on the first of the project's five phases is proceeding on schedule, and added: "The phase will be completed in 2012. We face no financial problems because of the support we receive from the Abu Dhabi Government."

Meanwhile, speaking in Shanghai, Mubarak reiterated that the Khalifa Port would be managed by Emirates Ports Company, a joint venture between Dubai's DP World and ADPC.

"There will be a new company called Emirates Ports Company, a new partnership between Abu Dhabi and Dubai," said Mubarak. "It is very important to adopt one port strategy." This follows reports in a section of the media that Abu Dhabi is considering a new port operator for Khalifa Port.

The DP World deal with ADPC to run the port was initially announced in 2007.

ADPC is developing the harbour as part of the multi-billion dollar Khalifa Port and Industrial Zone (KPIZ), which will provide critical infrastructure to support the accelerated growth of Abu Dhabi's industrial and commercial sectors as outlined in the Abu Dhabi Vision 2030.

The main port will eventually be moved from Mina Zayed to Khalifa Port at Al Taweelah, which will link all major regional cities and industrial zones via road and rail networks.

Last week, Mubarak briefed a visiting delegation of Arab Ports Federation, headed by Chairman Sheikh Sabah Gaber Al Ali Al Sabah about the progress of work on Khalifa Port.

During the visit, ADPC officials provided updates on Khalifa Port, which will replace Abu Dhabi's existing port, Mina Zayed, by 2012.

"Our development plans for Abu Dhabi's ports are designed to be in alignment with the region's long-term maritime strategy, which is why we consider Al Sabah's visit as an excellent opportunity to enhance collaboration on the overall Arab maritime agenda. We are pleased that he shares our vision of developing ports that do not compromise the safety and health of its environments," said Mubarak.

Infrastructure work on the project is on and is scheduled for completion in phases.

When phase one is completed in 2012, Khalifa Port will have an annual container capacity of two million TEUs and a cargo capacity of nine million tonnes. The industrial zone will be operational from 2013 and will feature more than 100 sq km of basic, midstream and downstream manufacturers in industry clusters such as aluminium, petrochemicals, glass and paper.

The Arab Ports Federation was established in 1976 to reinforce the development of Arab ports. As one of the Arab specialised federations working within the Arab League, the federation oversees maritime activities and needs of 20 member states.


Emirates247
Click to expand...




Abu Dhabi Ports Company unveils the 417 sq km Khalifa Industrial Zone (Kizad)

United Arab Emirates: Sunday, November 14 - 2010 at 15:15

Kizad, a 417 sqkm industrial zone strategically located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, is now ready to receive applications from potential tenants. With one of the world's most advanced deepwater seaports and world-class infrastructure including Union Rail's network, Kizad will benefit from excellent multimodal connectivity via sea, air, road and rail networks to ensure easy accessibility to and from the Industrial Zone. Phase 1, which was launched yesterday, is 51 sqkm with an investment of Dhs26.5bn or $7.2bn.

A press conference was held at the Emirates Palace hosted by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Chairman of ADPC, Tony Douglas, CEO ADPC and Khaled Salmeen, Executive Vice President, Industrial Zones, ADPC to mark the launch of Kizad, the largest industrial zone in the region and to explain the key benefits of the project and its importance to the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.

Commenting on this occasion, Tony Douglas, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Ports Company, said: "Today is a very special day for ADPC as we announce the launch of this project. It is a remarkable, world scale and world class with great significance for Abu Dhabi, the UAE and the region as a whole. In essence, it is an industrial zone that offers global industry a bright future and will generate skilled jobs long term for the emirate's population"

Kizad is a cornerstone of the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 which also highlights the drive to diversification of the economy in pursuit of sustainable growth less dependent on the oil and gas industries. Its purpose is, in part, to create the range and number of opportunities necessary to recruit, retain and develop local and skilled expatriate talent to build a sustainable knowledge economy whilst reducing reliance on unskilled labour.

Mr. Khaled Salmeen, Executive Vice President, Industrial Zones at ADPC said: "Kizad is the future of Abu Dhabi, not only in terms of potential, but also in terms of diversifying the economy through essential industry. What we look to offer is the ability for businesses to come to Abu Dhabi and thrive through efficient access to markets, lower operating costs and a greater ease of doing business. These three critical success factors for global industry are key ingredients and will all feature over the long term."

By 2030, Kizad will be expected to contribute around 15% of Abu Dhabi's non-oil GDP. It will be a powerful magnet for foreign direct investment, with global business locating large-scale primary and downstream manufacturing facilities in the Industrial Zone. It is anticipated that between 60% and 80% of the goods manufactured within Kizad will be exported, adding further value to the nation's economy.

Kizad's strategy is to attract world-class companies, and to establish international industry best practices throughout the Zone. Global and local companies alike will find in Kizad the business efficiencies, market access, low cost operating environment and support essential for long term competitive advantage. Kizad will set new standards for industrial zone infrastructure, environment and operation, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's global competitive advantage.
Click to expand...

Note :

Kizad and Dubai  Jebel Ali Port  will be fully complementary. ^^


Dubai  Jebel Ali Port 



Khalifa Port will now cost Dh 13 bn: ADPC

By Joseph George
Published Tuesday, June 01, 2010

 Meanwhile, speaking in Shanghai, Mubarak reiterated that the Khalifa Port would be managed by Emirates Ports Company, a joint venture between Dubai's DP World and ADPC.

"There will be a new company called Emirates Ports Company, a new partnership between Abu Dhabi and Dubai," said Mubarak. "It is very important to adopt one port strategy." This follows reports in a section of the media that Abu Dhabi is considering a new port operator for Khalifa Port.

The DP World deal with ADPC to run the port was initially announced in 2007.



Emirates247
Click to expand...
 
HE Mohammed Omar and HE Rainer Bomba


Germany, Abu Dhabi sign Khalifa letter of intent

by CW Staff on Apr 6, 2011

The Abu Dhabi Department for Economic Development and the German Federal Ministry of Transport, Building and Urban Development have signed a letter of intent at the Hannover Messe Fair to explore mutual opportunities at the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD) and adjacent Khalifa Port.

The signing took place between HE Rainer Bomba, State Secretary in the Ministry of Transport, Construction and City Development and HE Mohammed Omar Abdullah, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (DED) undersecretary.

Also present was HE Mohammed Ahmed Al Mahmood, UAE Ambassador to Germany, Tony Douglas, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Ports Company and Khaled Salmeen Al Kawari, executive VP of KIZAD.


Constructionweekonline
Click to expand...






HSBC signs Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi deal

by ASC Staff on Mar 8, 2011

Kizad (Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi) and HSBC today agreed a global partnership under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to identify potential tenants and establish them in the industrial Zone. The agreement will focus on developing joint marketing opportunities in selected overseas countries supported by HSBC&#8217;s global network.

Kizad, which was launched late last year by ADPC (Abu Dhabi Ports Company), covers 417km2, at Taweelah, half way between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Kizad, which offers freezone and non-freezone options, aims to attract investors to industrial clusters defined in line with the 2020 vision. These include Aluminium, Steel, Engineered Metal Products (1), Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Paper, Print and packaging, Food and Trade and Logistics.

&#8220;The involvement of a global financial partner such as HSBC is a strategic move that will enhance our plans for Kizad going forward in our chosen markets through use of their network and business expertise. Kizad is an exciting opportunity for businesses worldwide who are considering the region as a hub for their activities. We look forward to talking with many prospective investors through this agreement,&#8221; said Khaled Salmeen, executive vice president of industrial zones at ADPC.

The agreement, which also covers opportunities to offer financing and banking services to Kizad tenants, represents a commitment from HSBC and Kizad to work together to bring in foreign investment in support of the economic diversification and industrialisation objectives envisaged under Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.

1 - Industrial Mechanical Parts
Click to expand...

Mi-2012, Phase 1 and Area A

Its total area will spread at the end of 417 sqkm with &#8216;Phase 1&#8217;, &#8216;Area A&#8217; and &#8216;Area B&#8217;.




 
KAUST Appoints Its Next President

February 19, 2013

The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) is pleased to announce that, on February 16, 2013, the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Jean-Lou Chameau as the next President of KAUST.

Dr. Chameau, who has served since 2006 as the President of the California Institute of Technology, will become the second President of KAUST later this year.

The Chairman of KAUST's Board of Trustees, H.E., Ali I. Al-Naimi, the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, announced the appointment today: "We could not have found a better President for KAUST. Jean-Lou Chameau's track-record as a researcher, educator and distinguished academic leader make him uniquely qualified to lead the next phase of KAUST's development."

Chairman Al-Naimi also thanked the Board of Trustees and, particularly, the search committee, "for ten months of hard, careful, and now fruitful work to find and recruit the perfect leader for KAUST, Dr. Chameau."

The incumbent President of KAUST, Choon Fong Shih expressed his delight with the Executive Committee's decision, noting that, "Having worked with Jean-Lou in the past, I have observed his broad understanding and deep insights in research and education. He has a genuine affection for his faculty and students. Our KAUST community is thrilled at the prospect of his taking up the baton to lead KAUST in its journey to build a research university with global reach and impact."

A native of France, Dr. Chameau received his undergraduate education at the École Nationale Supérieure d'Arts et Métiers in France and later received his PhD in civil engineering at Stanford University. He has had a remarkable career in a number of US institutions. Prior to joining Caltech, he had an exemplary record as the dean of engineering and then provost at Georgia Tech.

He was appointed President of the California Institute of Technology, which is more commonly called Caltech, in September 2006. Dr. Chameau is credited with promoting a multidisciplinary approach to research and education at Caltech and encouraging the development of programs in areas of societal impact, including energy, medical science, and the environment. Dr. Chameau also placed great emphasis on improving students' educational experiences, and advancing entrepreneurial and international opportunities for faculty and students.

Caltech, which is also home to the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, was ranked number 1 among those research universities in the world which were ranked by the Times Higher Education in 2012-2013.

According to Dr. Chameau, "Until recently, I believed I would complete my career at Caltech and retire in Pasadena. I did not expect, however, to be presented with a unique and life-changing opportunity to lead KAUST. Like many other academics around the world, I heard about KAUST not too long after it was founded and was impressed with the clarity of the vision to establish a 21st century university that serves as a beacon for learning and research and for contributions that both make to human welfare. As I considered accepting the position at KAUST, and spoke with members of the Board and the academic leadership, I was impressed by the dedication of effort and resources to realize that vision and the attention paid to establishing a culture of excellence."

Dr. Chameau added "Because of its unique location, and its charter as a new international center of learning and research, KAUST is positioned to have a dramatic impact on the Kingdom and the world. For that reason, it is more than a university; it is an undertaking of historic importance. I will dedicate my energy to lead it toward achieving its bold vision."

Mr. Andrew Gould, the Chairman of BG Group and former CEO of Schlumberger, led the search committee of the Board. Mr. Gould said, "Jean-Lou Chameau quickly emerged as the ideal leader for KAUST and I am tremendously pleased that he has accepted the position."

The search committee's sentiments were echoed by other Board members as well. Charles Vest, the President of the US National Academy of Engineering, former President of MIT and a member of the KAUST Board of Trustees said: "Jean-Lou Chameau is one of the world's most respected academic leaders. He was remarkably accomplished at Caltech and Georgia Tech. He has always been global in his outlook and perspective. I can think of no one better prepared to lead KAUST to fulfilling its goals."

KAUST was founded as an international graduate research university in 2007 and enrolled its first students in 2009. The third class of MS students graduated, along with the first ten PhD graduates of KAUST, in December 2012.


Reuters
Click to expand...


Jean-Lou Chameau

Jean-Lou Chameau (born 1953) is a French civil engineer and a former president of the &#8216;California Institute of Technology&#8217;. Previously he served as a provost of the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Chameau received his secondary, undergraduate, and graduate education in France where he attended the École nationale supérieure des arts et métiers (aka. Arts et Métiers ParisTech). He then obtained his Ph.D in civil engineering from Stanford University. In 1980 he joined Purdue University, where he became full professor in civil engineering and Head of the geotechnical engineering program. In 1991, he was nominated director of the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Georgia Tech.

Chameau became president of Caltech on 1 September 2006, succeeding David Baltimore who served nearly nine years in the post.

Chameau is married to Dr. Carol Carmichael, former director of the Institute for Sustainable Technology and Development, now known as the Brook Byers Institute for Sustainable Systems at Georgia Tech.

In 2010, he received the Chevalier de la Légion d'honneur award.
Click to expand...
California Institute of Technology



The California Institute of Technology (commonly referred to as Caltech) is a private research university located in Pasadena, California, United States. Caltech has six academic divisions with strong emphases on science and engineering. Its 124-acre (50 ha) primary campus is located approximately 11 mi (18 km) northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Although founded as a preparatory and vocational school by Amos G. Throop in 1891, the college attracted influential scientists such as George Ellery Hale, Arthur Amos Noyes, and Robert Andrews Millikan in the early 20th century. The vocational and preparatory schools were disbanded and spun off in 1910, and the college assumed its present name in 1921. In 1934, Caltech was elected to the Association of American Universities, and the antecedents of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which Caltech continues to manage and operate, were established between 1936 and 1943 under Theodore von Kármán.

Despite its small size, 31 Caltech alumni and faculty have won the Nobel Prize and 66 have won the United States National Medal of Science or Technology. There are 110 faculty members who have been elected to the National Academies. In addition, numerous faculty members are associated with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute as well as NASA. Caltech managed $332 million in 2011 in sponsored research and $1.75 billion for its endowment in 2012. Caltech was ranked first in the 2012&#8211;2013 Times Higher Education World University Rankings for the second year running, as well as ranking first in Engineering & Technology and Physical Sciences. It also has a long standing rivalry with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Endowment: $1.747 billion (2012)

Academic staff :
- 294 professorial faculty
- 1207 other faculty

Students: 2231
Click to expand...

KSA - King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST)

Translation help?

"Google Translate"

Link : Google Translate


http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...ity-science-technology-kaust.html#post2785950

http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...ity-science-technology-kaust.html#post2786009

http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...ity-science-technology-kaust.html#post2786045

http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...ity-science-technology-kaust.html#post2786054

http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...ity-science-technology-kaust.html#post2786063

http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...ity-science-technology-kaust.html#post2786094

http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...y-science-technology-kaust-2.html#post2786112

http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...y-science-technology-kaust-2.html#post2786123

http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...y-science-technology-kaust-2.html#post2786130

http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...y-science-technology-kaust-2.html#post2786137

http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...y-science-technology-kaust-2.html#post2786153

http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...y-science-technology-kaust-2.html#post2786176

http://www.defence.pk/forums/milita...y-science-technology-kaust-2.html#post2786190


Note : Thank you @Arabian Legend and @Naifov

http://www.defence.pk/forums/arab-defence/222471-saudi-arabia-pictures-9.html#post3667653

http://www.defence.pk/forums/arab-defence/222471-saudi-arabia-pictures-9.html#post3667699

http://www.defence.pk/forums/arab-defence/222471-saudi-arabia-pictures-9.html#post3667731

http://www.defence.pk/forums/arab-defence/222471-saudi-arabia-pictures-9.html#post3667746

http://www.defence.pk/forums/arab-defence/222471-saudi-arabia-pictures-9.html#post3667788

http://www.defence.pk/forums/arab-defence/222471-saudi-arabia-pictures-9.html#post3667804

http://www.defence.pk/forums/arab-defence/222471-saudi-arabia-pictures-9.html#post3667925

http://www.defence.pk/forums/arab-defence/222471-saudi-arabia-pictures-9.html#post3667947

http://www.defence.pk/forums/arab-defence/222471-saudi-arabia-pictures-9.html#post3667967
 
Wonderful. Leading in yet another department in the region. Amazing projects as well. Can't wait to see the project in Rabigh.
 
GCC - Carbon capture and storage (CCS)

:azn:


UAE Hydrogen Power





Oman (Sultanate of Oman)

Scientists say a rock can soak up carbon dioxide

By Timothy Gardner
NEW YORK | Fri Nov 7, 2008 3:36pm GMT

(Reuters) - A rock found mostly in Oman can be harnessed to soak up the main greenhouse gas carbon dioxide at a rate that could help slow global warming, scientists say.

When carbon dioxide comes in contact with the rock, peridotite, the gas is converted into solid minerals such as calcite.

Geologist Peter Kelemen and geochemist Juerg Matter said the naturally occurring process can be supercharged 1 million times to grow underground minerals that can permanently store 2 billion or more of the 30 billion tons of carbon dioxide emitted by human activity every year.

Their study will appear in the November 11 edition of the Proceedings of the Natural Academy of Sciences.

Peridotite is the most common rock found in the Earth's mantle, or the layer directly below the crust. It also appears on the surface, particularly in Oman, which is conveniently close to a region that produces substantial amounts of carbon dioxide in the production of fossil fuels.

"To be near all that oil and gas infrastructure is not a bad thing," Matter said in an interview.

They also calculated the costs of mining the rock and bringing it directly to greenhouse gas emitting power plants, but determined it was too expensive.

The scientists, who are both at Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory in New York, say they could kick-start peridotite's carbon storage process by boring down and injecting it with heated water containing pressurized carbon dioxide. They have a preliminary patent filing for the technique.

They say 4 billion to 5 billion tons a year of the gas could be stored near Oman by using peridotite in parallel with another emerging technique developed by Columbia's Klaus Lackner that uses synthetic "trees" which suck carbon dioxide out of the air.

More research needs to be done before either technology could be used on a commercial scale.

Peridotite also occurs in the Pacific islands of Papua New Guinea and Caledonia, and along the coast of the Adriatic Sea and in smaller amounts in California.

Big greenhouse gas emitters like the United States, China and India, where abundant surface supplies of the rock are not found, would have to come up with other ways of storing or cutting emissions.

Rock storage would be safer and cheaper than other schemes, Matter said.

Many companies are hoping to cut their greenhouse gas emissions by siphoning off large amounts of carbon dioxide from coal-fired power plants and storing it underground.

That method could require thousands of miles of pipelines and nobody is sure whether the potentially dangerous gas would leak back out into the atmosphere in the future.


(Reporting by Timothy Gardner, editing by Eric Beech)
Click to expand...


Translation help?

"Google Translate"

Link : Google Translate

Une roche serait capable d&#8217;absorber le dioxyde de carbone

Rédigé par Seb - Vendredi 7 novembre 2008

La péridotite, une roche que l&#8217;ont retrouve principalement au sultanat d&#8217;Oman, permettrait d&#8217;absorber le dioxyde de carbone (CO2), principal gaz à effet de serre. Des scientifiques indiquent que cette découverte pourrait contribuer à ralentir le réchauffement de la planète.

Le processus est simple et naturel, lorsque le dioxyde de carbone entre en contact avec la péridotite, il se transforme en minéral tout comme la calcite (un minéral chimique ou biochimique).

Selon Peter Kelemen (géologue) et Jürg Matter (géochimiste) membres de l&#8217;Observatoire Lamont-Doherty à l&#8217;université Columbia de New York, ce processus naturel de transformation pourrait être surcomprimé 1 millions de fois afin de fabriquer des minéraux qui pourraient eux-même contenir, de manière permanente, plus de 2 milliards de tonnes de CO2 sur un total de 30 milliards de tonnes émises chaque année par l&#8217;activité humaine.

Dans son édition du 11 Novembre, la revue Proceedings of the Natural Academy of Sciences (Actes de l&#8217;académie de sciences naturelles) publiera l&#8217;étude de Peter Kelemen et Jürg Matter.

A noter que la péridotite est la roche la plus répandue dans le manteau terrestre. Elle affleure cependant en certains endroits du globe, notamment au sultanat d&#8217;Oman, qui dégage de grandes quantités de CO2 en produisant des énergies fossiles (gaz naturel, pétrole).

Jürg Matter (géochimiste) indique dans une interview « Être non loin de toutes ces infrastructures pétrolières et gazières n&#8217;est pas une mauvaise chose ».

Les deux scientifiques indiquent qu&#8217;ils pourraient mettre en place un processus de stockage de CO2 grâce à la péridotite. A ce moment là, il faudrait procéder à des forages et injecter dans la roche du dioxyde de carbone qui serait pressurisé dans de l&#8217;eau chaude.

Enfin, selon Peter Kelemen et Jürg Matter, grâce à la péridotite, 4 à 5 milliards de tonnes de dioxyde de carbone (CO2) pourraient être stockés dans le sol près d&#8217;Oman. En parallèle à une autre technique utilisant des &#8220;arbres&#8221; de synthèse absorbant le dioxyde de carbone présent dans l&#8217;atmosphère.


Reuters
Click to expand...

La péridotite, utilisée pour stocker le CO2 atmosphérique [Etats-Unis]

Agathe Dumas

La péridotite, principale roche du manteau terrestre, pourrait absorber d'importantes quantités de dioxyde de carbone (CO2) et contribuer aux différents projets industriels de capture et de stockage géologique du CO2. De récentes recherches, menées à l'Institut de la Terre "Lamont-Doherty" de l'université de Columbia, ont mis en évidence le fait que le dioxyde de carbone, au contact de la péridotite et dans des conditions optimum de température et de pression, cristalliserait en profondeur pour former des minéraux. Cette réaction chimique permettrait ainsi de stocker plusieurs gigatonnes de dioxyde de carbone par an sous la forme de calcite, magnésite ou dolomite.

La péridotite est une roche issue de la cristallisation du magma. Celle-ci se trouve principalement en profondeur, à une trentaine de kilomètres de la surface. Quelques affleurements de péridotite ont cependant été relevés proche de la surface terrestre et résultent de l'activité tectonique passée. Cette roche se trouve en quantité importante en Oman et sur certaines îles du pacifique (Papouasie Nouvelle-Guinée, Calédonie...). Quelques dépôts sont aussi présents en Californie et sur d'autres régions du globe.

Si le processus naturel permettant la minéralisation du dioxyde de carbone au contact de la péridotite et de l'atmosphère est connu des géochimistes, ceux-ci ne pensaient pas que la même réaction avait lieu en profondeur. En effet, lorsque l'eau et le dioxyde de carbone s'infiltrent en profondeur dans la roche, ceux-ci tendent à s'isoler du milieu extérieur. Avec l'augmentation de température et de pression, les ions de magnésium et de bicarbonate dissous dans l'eau précipitent avec le dioxyde de carbone pour former des minéraux. Cette précipitation entraine une augmentation de volume de la roche avec pour conséquence une fracturation de la formation géologique. De ce phénomène résulte la création de tout un réseau de fissures augmentant la surface d'échange entre l'eau et la péridotite.

Selon les chercheurs, ce processus naturel pourrait être largement intensifié en utilisant les techniques de l'industrie pétrolière. En effet, une des utilisations industrielles proposées par les scientifiques serait d'injecter de l'eau à forte température et à teneur élevée en dioxyde de carbone afin de fracturer volontairement la péridotite et d'augmenter considérablement les surfaces d'échange entre l'eau contenant le gaz et la roche. L'injection d'eau permettrait alors de démultiplier les capacités de la roche à absorber du CO2 par un facteur d'un million, permettant le stockage d'une gigatonne de CO2 pour chaque kilomètre cube de péridotite.

L'utilisation industrielle de ces travaux de recherche est cependant limitée à l'accessibilité de la péridotite. Des estimations calculées par l'université de Columbia ont montré que le coût de transport et de traitement de cette roche sur les sites industriels émetteurs de GES est actuellement trop élevé. Seuls les pays proches des affleurements de péridotite pourraient alors bénéficier de cette découverte. Selon les calculs de l'université de Columbia, les formations de l'Oman permettraient d'absorber 4 à 5 gigatonnes de CO2. Les pays ne possédant pas de péridotite devront alors recourir aux techniques industrielles consistant à injecter et à stocker en profondeur le CO2 sous forme de gaz. Ces techniques sont cependant jugées plus risquées si l'on tient compte du risque de fuite encouru par le stockage d'un gaz.


Bulletins-electroniques (Embassy of France, Washington, D.C.)
Click to expand...

More :

In situ carbonation of peridotite for CO2 storage :

In situ carbonation of peridotite for CO2 storage


&#8216;Peridotite&#8217; wikiped link :

Peridotite - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
 
KSA

Ras Al Khair Industrial City and Jubail (Eastern province)
Industrial City for future car industry (reedition)


Jaguar Land Rover considers manufacturing in Saudi Arabia

11 December 2012 Last updated at 08:38 GMT

Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is considering building cars in Saudi Arabia, it has said.

If it went ahead, it would be the Indian-owned company's second overseas manufacturing plant. It agreed to build a plant in Shanghai last month.

At this stage, an agreement with Saudi Arabia is limited to a letter of intent to start a feasibility study.

The company told the BBC that any new plant in Saudi Arabia would not lead to job losses in the UK.

JLR said overseas production would come in addition to the work done in the UK.

It has not yet decided whether Jaguar or Land Rover models would be best suited for such production.

The West Midlands-based luxury carmaker agreed a £1bn deal with Chinese manufacturer Chery Automobile last month.

The two plan to build a plant near Shanghai, which is due to open in 2015, to try to take advantage of the fast-growing market for cars in China, where sales of Jaguar Land Rover's vehicles have risen 80% in the past year.

JLR also has an assembly plant in Pune, India, where pre-manufactured parts are put together.

'Business case'

It is the construction of the world's largest aluminium smelting facility in Saudi Arabia that has attracted JLR's parent company Tata Motors to the kingdom.

Jaguar Land Rover relies on the lightweight metal aluminium for the manufacturing of its vehicles.

The smelter is a joint venture between Alcoa and the Saudi Arabian Mining Company, which combines mining, refining and production of the metal in one facility.

It is expected to produce the lowest-priced aluminium in the world when it starts work.

In an interview with Autocar India earlier this year, the chairman of Tata motors, Ratan Tata said: "This smelter could make the production of aluminium in Saudi Arabia very competitive."

"So taking a really long-term view, if we put an assembly plant there with a large press shop, given our commitment to aluminium in our products, we could have an interesting business case, which we are examining today."


BBC
Click to expand...

Jaguars Halewood Plant Factory



Jaguar Castle Bromwich Plant Factory







Jaguar Land Rover inks deal, mulls Saudi plant

By Reuters
Tuesday, 11 December 2012 5:11 PM

Saudi Arabia will sign a letter of intent with Tata Group to manufacture 50,000 Land Rover vehicles a year in the kingdom, using locally produced aluminium and steel, the commerce and industry ministry said on Tuesday.

The SR4.5bn ($1.2bn) investment may later be extended to other Jaguar Land Rover brands, said a press release distributed at the signing ceremony in the Saudi capital.

The factory will start up in 2017 in either the Jubail or Yanbu industrial cities. Saudi Arabia is seeking to develop local industry to diversify its economy away from oil exports. India's Tata group owns Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Steel and Tetley Tea in Britain. Jaguar Land Rover is owned by Tata Motors, a unit of Tata Group.

JLR has seen huge demand over the past year from emerging markets such as China, Russia and countries in the Middle East for its luxury SUVs and sleek sedans, offsetting sluggish growth in developed markets.

The company and its Chinese partner Chery Automobile said last month they had laid the foundation stone for a factory near Shanghai.

"I can't make any statement for these kind of investment figures. We have just signed a letter of intent .... it's a letter of intent to investigate the project," JLR Chief Executive Ralf Speth told reporters in the Saudi capital.

"A memorandum of understanding is ... scheduled in the next year and this memorandum of understanding will have more facts and figures."

Saudi Arabia, which does not have an existing automotive industry, is seeking to develop local industry to diversify its economy away from oil exports, leveraging its abundant natural resources and low electricity prices.

JLR said in its statement it had already identified opportunities for aluminium component production in the country, but it did not specify where the investment for the proposed plant would come from.

The company would not lose British jobs to any new Saudi plant, Speth said. "If we proceed, it will complement our existing expansion in the UK and elsewhere," Speth was quoted as saying in the JLR statement.

For Tata Motors, JLR is a key unit which delivers 90 percent of group profit. The group's shares jumped last month after it reported that July-September margins at JLR had improved to 14.8 percent from 14.4 percent a year earlier.

Ratan Tata, outgoing chairman of Tata Group, told a magazine in September that Tata Motors was looking using local aluminium production in Saudi Arabia, where Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Maaden) and Alcoa Inc are building a smelter scheduled to start production next year.

That smelter is on Saudi Arabia's Gulf coast, across the country from Yanbu, but Shalabi said a rail link connecting the two areas would be operational by 2017 to ship rolled aluminium to the Land Rover factory.
Click to expand...
 
