GCC-Pak-China Gas and Oil Pipelines

CrazyZ

CrazyZ

Mar 3, 2019
How feasible would submarine and overland gas/oil pipelines from GCC to Pakistan to China be? It would be mostly overland with a short hop over the Arabian sea. I don't see any technical limitations or am I missing something?
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

Oct 2, 2015
Do you have any Financial supporter for this possible project? Which country among the petrol powers has announced interest to deliver gas to China through Arabian sea?

USA tried to introduce the regional countries with TAPI and promised to financially support the Mega project which never became a reality. Main goal was removing IP pipeline which could meet the requirements of South Asia and even China. TAPI was a failed project from the day first, turkmenistan cannot feed its own market let alone 3 other countries. This was an other one of Mr Nawaz sharif's artworks to force the country into importing expensive and insecure LNG.

Qatar the tiny country doesn't have the capacity too, then who remains?
 
