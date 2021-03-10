GB ... Updates

What's new

Projects for which funds have been allocated by National Planning Commission


Mir Ghazanfar and Rani Atiqa sign agreements with CPEC Council to work on various projects

The Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan and MLA Ateeqa Ghazanfar have signed a number of agreements with the members of the “CPEC Council” to work on a range of projects, documents shared with Pamir Times revealed.

According to details, the two sides have agreed to work on projects like ‘establishment of airport at Passu (Hunza), energy/power generation projects, opening of Confucius Center at KIU Hunza Campus, establishment of vocational training center and a state-of-the-art hospital and trauma center, establishment of economic zone and ‘infrastructural development’.

The one-page agreement outlining the above projects/initiatives has been signed by Mir Ghazanfar, Zhau Guobin – Executive Chairman of CPEC Council, and Senator Talhar Mehmood, ‘member parliamentary committee on CPEC’.

Another agreement signed by MLA Rani Atiqa Ghazanfar and Cao Yupin, Secretary General CPEC, in which initiatives like providing 10 busses to colleges, 10 ambulances and ‘scholarships’ have been listed.
 
14 MW Naltar V Hydro Power Project, Gilgit Baltistan, Pakistan
Inaugurated by CM Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman.













A stunning view of people walking on the frozen Attabad lake, Hunza,

 
The new bridge between Skardu to Shigar ( close to Kharpochu Fort) is under construction . it will make shorter road from Skardu to Shigar, around 15 minutes drive only via Shigar clod desert and Blind Lake Shigar

 
Cricket Stadium to be constructed in Skardu: CM Gilgit Baltistan

GILGIT: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will establish a state-of-the-art Cricket Stadium in Skardu to furnish talented players of the area with ample training chances.

It was told by the Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman during a briefing arranged by Deputy Commissioner regarding the ongoing development projects in Skardu on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said that team of Gilgit Baltistan would also participate in next Pakistan Super League matches.

He said that the project of Sports Complex Skardu that was being delayed would soon be materialized with the assistance of Federal Ministry of Sports adding playing grounds for cricket, hockey and football would be established under the project.

He informed that resources were being utilized to complete all the ongoing developmental work within stipulated time limit. He said that approval has been accorded to establish solid waste management company for Skardu that would help improve standard of sanitation facilities in the city.

Taking note of the non-functional power plants in Gultari, he sought a report from the concerned department. He also directed to remove encroachments from the streams saying it would help saving precious lives and property during floods.

He said that 100 hotels were under construction for the tourists in various areas of the province. He also directed establishment of tent villages in famous tourist attractions adding administration and private should devise a viable plan for the project.

The Chief Minister informed that for the first time a committee has been constituted to introduce land reforms that would soon start its ground work.

He also directed to start paper work for initiating solar driven schemes to irrigate barren lands in Skardu.
 
Govnt approved Technical Training Institute (STTI) at Gilgit, worth Rs 100 million

The Planning Commission forum also approved establishment of Special Communication Organization (SCO) Technical Training Institute (STTI) at Gilgit, worth Rs 100 million.

The key performance indicators of the project include development of a high quality skilled workforce relevant to current and emerging employment market and trained youth regarding modern technologies, making them able to accelerate the wheel of national technical development and play their due role for prosperity of Gilgit Baltistan.
 
The federal government has approved twelve mega projects for Gilgit-Baltistan in various areas, including energy, communication and health projects, reported Radio Pakistan Friday.

According to the official sources, ninety-eight billion rupees will be spent on these projects which include 34.5 megawatt Harpo Skardu, 26 MW Sagar Thang Skardu, 20 MW Hanzal, 16 MW Naltar, 5 MW Hasan Abad, and 4 MW Thack Chilas.

The official also informed, fifty-bed cardiac hospital will be constructed in Gilgit, Attabad Tourist Resort will be developed, along with that, Gilgit to Naltar Expressway and Gilgit-Skardu road will also be constructed.

Medical College in Gilgit and technical College in Skardu are also included in these projects, added the official.
 
