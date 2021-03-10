GB ... Updates

Cricket Stadium to be constructed in Skardu: CM Gilgit Baltistan



GILGIT: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will establish a state-of-the-art Cricket Stadium in Skardu to furnish talented players of the area with ample training chances.



It was told by the Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman during a briefing arranged by Deputy Commissioner regarding the ongoing development projects in Skardu on Saturday.



The Chief Minister said that team of Gilgit Baltistan would also participate in next Pakistan Super League matches.



He said that the project of Sports Complex Skardu that was being delayed would soon be materialized with the assistance of Federal Ministry of Sports adding playing grounds for cricket, hockey and football would be established under the project.



He informed that resources were being utilized to complete all the ongoing developmental work within stipulated time limit. He said that approval has been accorded to establish solid waste management company for Skardu that would help improve standard of sanitation facilities in the city.



Taking note of the non-functional power plants in Gultari, he sought a report from the concerned department. He also directed to remove encroachments from the streams saying it would help saving precious lives and property during floods.



He said that 100 hotels were under construction for the tourists in various areas of the province. He also directed establishment of tent villages in famous tourist attractions adding administration and private should devise a viable plan for the project.



The Chief Minister informed that for the first time a committee has been constituted to introduce land reforms that would soon start its ground work.



He also directed to start paper work for initiating solar driven schemes to irrigate barren lands in Skardu.