What's new

GB Updates

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
55,694
56
86,113
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Industrial And Economic Zones To Be Set Up Under CPEC: CM Gilgit-Baltistan

Islamabad: Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is meant to unite the nation with China as well as the federal government are investing in the multi-billion dollar project.

He said that some CPEC routes are being built by the Chinese government while others are under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) who are releasing the funds.

Hafeez-ur-Rehman said that, “No private sector or industry was thought to be established in Gilgit-Baltistan in next 50 years but now under the CPEC, industrial and economic zones are being set up which will create ample employment opportunities for people.”

He added that earlier only Rs 2 billion was allocated for PSDP projects in Gilgit-Baltistan but now the amount has been increased to over Rs 72 billion.

The Chief Minister further said that Gilgit-Baltistan is the only province which has established patrolling police for security and they have been provided with 25 vehicles by China.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
55,694
56
86,113
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Gilgit Baltistan to get 3G/4G at the start of 2017..


Gilgit Baltistan residents will be able to utilize 3G and 4G services at the start of 2017, according to a senior official of Special Communication Organization (SCO) as reported by Tribune.

The SCO Sector Commander Colonel Imran Butthy further added that approval of government is awaited in this regard and once received, the pending work will be completed soon.

Gilgit-Baltistan is a tricky and difficult area. Admitting to the extreme conditions, Imran mentioned that unfavorable climate was the biggest challenge in ensuring the setup of all requirements and quality services. An optical fiber cable network has been laid in this area which will drastically improve the services in the region.

Just earlier this year, a groundbreaking Pakistan-China Optical Fiber Project worth $44 million was launched in Gilgit. The project aims at providing highly improved information technology services and uninterrupted connectivity in the Northern Areas of Pakistan. This project which comes under the umbrella of Pakistan-China Economic Corridor will improve the state of information technology services in the northern region of Pakistan.

Both of the above-mentioned initiatives are invaluable for economic empowerment of people living in northern regions of the country.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
55,694
56
86,113
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
"FIRST PILOT PROJECT OF CPEC TRADE SHIPMENT 100 TRUCKS TO ARRIVE IN PAKISTAN FOR GWADAR PORT
CPEC Ceremony at Pak-China Sost Port."











 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
55,694
56
86,113
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FWO to construct 46bn rupees Gilgit-Skardu Road

Gilgit: The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) has been selected through a bidding process for construction of the Gilgit-Skardu Road. The project will be completed at a cost of 46bn rupees.

Speaker GBLA Fida Muhammad Nashad confirmed the report while talking to Pamir Times this evening.

The people of the four districts – Skardu, Ghanche, Shigar and Kharmang- in Baltistan Division had been demanding repair, upgrading and widening of the Jaglote-Skardu road, which is in a dilapidated condition due to natural disasters and wear and tear.

The road is an economic lifeline for the people of Baltistan, apart from being very important for defense and tourism.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
55,694
56
86,113
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Construction of Jaglot - Skardu Road 130 kms out of 162 kms first layer of asphalt overlay has been completed.

Over 1,400+ workers of various trades and 500+ plant/ equipment are being employed to ensure completion of project.




1616419199347.png






1616419242921.png





1616419269820.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

darksider
GB Assembly passes unanimous resolution to grant Gilgit-Baltistan status of interim province
Replies
1
Views
193
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
Zibago
GB Election 2020: Surveys reveal PTI ahead of PPP, PML-N
2 3
Replies
30
Views
2K
IceCold
IceCold
HAIDER
Featured Govt decides granting provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan: PM Imran Khan
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
113
Views
6K
CHI RULES
CHI RULES
onebyone
Update: China's FDI inflow up 25.1 pct in September
Replies
1
Views
195
Beidou2020
B
Taimoor Khan
Moral and intellectual bankruptcy of western media.
Replies
0
Views
146
Taimoor Khan
Taimoor Khan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom