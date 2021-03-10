GB Updates

Industrial And Economic Zones To Be Set Up Under CPEC: CM Gilgit-Baltistan



Islamabad: Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is meant to unite the nation with China as well as the federal government are investing in the multi-billion dollar project.



He said that some CPEC routes are being built by the Chinese government while others are under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) who are releasing the funds.



Hafeez-ur-Rehman said that, “No private sector or industry was thought to be established in Gilgit-Baltistan in next 50 years but now under the CPEC, industrial and economic zones are being set up which will create ample employment opportunities for people.”



He added that earlier only Rs 2 billion was allocated for PSDP projects in Gilgit-Baltistan but now the amount has been increased to over Rs 72 billion.



The Chief Minister further said that Gilgit-Baltistan is the only province which has established patrolling police for security and they have been provided with 25 vehicles by China.