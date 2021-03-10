GB Updates

FWO to construct 46bn rupees Gilgit-Skardu Road
Gilgit: The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) has been selected through a bidding process for construction of the Gilgit-Skardu Road. The project will be completed at a cost of 46bn rupees.
Speaker GBLA Fida Muhammad Nashad confirmed the report while talking to Pamir Times this evening.
The people of the four districts – Skardu, Ghanche, Shigar and Kharmang- in Baltistan Division had been demanding repair, upgrading and widening of the Jaglote-Skardu road, which is in a dilapidated condition due to natural disasters and wear and tear.
The road is an economic lifeline for the people of Baltistan, apart from being very important for defense and tourism.