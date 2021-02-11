GB Govt to Construct an International Cricket Stadium in Nagar
Posted 33 mins ago by Saad Nasir
The resumption of cricket in the country after a long gap has got the fans excited. South Africa’s current tour of Pakistan has gone smoothly, and more international teams have expressed their desire to tour the country.
England has already announced the tour of Pakistan in October this year, and Australia and New Zealand are expected to tour within the next two years.
As per Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) revelations, Pakistan is looking to host a major ICC event within the next ten years. Keeping that in view, Pakistan has been looking to increase the number of cricket stadiums in the country to accommodate the visiting teams.
Gwadar Cricket Stadium has caught the eye of the ICC for its stunning beauty, and many people have asked the PCB to turn it into an international level stadium. Another picturesque potential stadium is located in Pisan at Nagar in Gilgit-Baltistan.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led Gilgit-Baltistan government announced that an international stadium would be constructed at the beautiful location. Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister, Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan, announced the decision on Twitter.
The Chief Minister recently held a meeting with PCB Chairman, Ehsan Mani, where the decision to construct the stadium at this location was made.
Former fast bowler, Umar Gul, brought the location into the limelight by posting a picture of the ground on his official Twitter account. Gul requested the PCB and the provincial government to look at this as a potential venue for international cricket. His request was granted, and the chief minister tagged him in his tweet as well.
The construction of the stadium is expected to start in a few months.
