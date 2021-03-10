GB Assembly passes unanimous resolution to grant Gilgit-Baltistan status of interim province Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry calls it a historic moment for people of Gilgit-Baltistan

The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly unanimously passed a resolution to grant GB the status of an interim province on Tuesday.The resolution was jointly tabled by GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan from the PTI, opposition leader Amjad Hussain, PML-N's Ghulam Muhammad, MWM's Muhammad Kazim, JUI-F's Rehmat Khaliq and GB minister Raja Azam Khan.It says Pakistan's principled position in light of UN resolutions on the Kashmir issue must be upheld in the amendmentThe resolution said GB should be given the status of an interim constitutional province and representation in the National Assembly and other federal bodies.Last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced granting provisional-provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan as he arrived in the area to attend its 73rd Independence Day celebrations.In a message on Twitter, Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said this was a historic day for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.