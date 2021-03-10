What's new

GB Assembly passes unanimous resolution to grant Gilgit-Baltistan status of interim province

darksider

darksider

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2014
1,794
1
2,342
Country
Pakistan
Location
Bahrain

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1369180231320403969

The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly unanimously passed a resolution to grant GB the status of an interim province on Tuesday.

The resolution was jointly tabled by GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan from the PTI, opposition leader Amjad Hussain, PML-N's Ghulam Muhammad, MWM's Muhammad Kazim, JUI-F's Rehmat Khaliq and GB minister Raja Azam Khan.

It says Pakistan's principled position in light of UN resolutions on the Kashmir issue must be upheld in the amendment

The resolution said GB should be given the status of an interim constitutional province and representation in the National Assembly and other federal bodies.

Last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced granting provisional-provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan as he arrived in the area to attend its 73rd Independence Day celebrations.

In a message on Twitter, Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said this was a historic day for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

GB Assembly passes unanimous resolution to grant Gilgit-Baltistan status of interim province

Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry calls it a historic moment for people of Gilgit-Baltistan
www.thenews.com.pk
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
14,549
10
13,648
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Question is how quickly will PTI move this in NA and what will be the seat allocation in senate

Both critical for not only GB(more leverage, more money from Finanace award) but also PTI (senate situation) and federal govt(less spending, since finance award will divert costs)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom