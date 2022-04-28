What's new

Gazprom fully suspends gas supplies to Bulgaria, Poland due to failure to pay in rubles

BHAN85

BHAN85

FULL MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
1,347
-1
860
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Gazprom has fully suspended gas supplies to the Bulgarian company Bulgargaz and the Polish PGNiG due to their failure to pay in rubles in due time, the Russian holding said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Gazprom Export has notified Bulgargaz and PGNiG of the suspension of gas supplies from April 27 until the payments are made according to the procedure outlined in the Decree," Gazprom said. Gazprom Export has not yet received from those companies payments for the gas supplied in April, which were to be made in rubles as prescribed by the Russian President's Decree dated March 31, 2022, as of the end of the working day on April 26, the Russian gas company added.

Bulgaria and Poland are transit states, Gazprom noted. "In case of unauthorized offtake of Russian gas from the volumes intended for transit into third countries, the transited supplies will be reduced by the volume that was offtaken," the statement said.
Click to expand...


tumblr_mlb6zxJXSc1ro25eio1_400.gif
 
BHAN85

BHAN85

FULL MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
1,347
-1
860
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
Oom said:
if you look at the numbers and not emotionalize the issue; its impossible for Europe to wean its self off Russian gas in the short-medium term; and even in the long term it can only wean itself off Russian gas by ditching gas completely (upto50% of current consumption)
Click to expand...

Then they must start to pay rubles, or Russia accept the payment in EUR/USD. There is no more options.

Well, there is a little help for Europe: They can unstabilize Spanish/Algeria relations, so they can conssumpt the Algerian natural gas that Spain conssumpts currently.

Everytime North Europe needs more gas, Spanish government does some provocation to Algeria (the main natural gas supplier to Spain). I guess they need to obbey orders from Europe to renegotiate the impossible to pay debt.

www.reuters.com

Algeria warns Spain not to re-export gas supplies

Algeria warned on Wednesday that it would terminate gas supplies to Spain if Madrid sold any Algerian gas to other countries, citing what it said was a Spanish decision to supply gas to Morocco via a pipeline.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

obj 705A
Slovakia agrees to pay for Russian gas in rubles
Replies
7
Views
317
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Europeans are still requesting millions of tonnes of gas from Russian state-backed giant Gazprom, the company says
Replies
2
Views
337
Viet
Viet
beijingwalker
Russian Gazprom Signs A Massive Natural Gas Deal With China, potentially its biggest-ever natural gas supply deal with China
Replies
12
Views
638
Sainthood 101
Sainthood 101
beijingwalker
Russia's Gazprom Neft to use Chinese Yuan for jet fuel sales in China amid US threat to block Russia's use of the dollar
Replies
13
Views
468
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
313ghazi
Putin wants 'unfriendly' countries to pay for Russian gas in roubles
2
Replies
19
Views
965
BHAN85
BHAN85

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom