In 1901 the west went to Sultan Abdull Hamid the II and offered to pay money to for the Islamic State of Palestine. Sultan Abdull Hamid the II replied:



"I am not going to give one inch of Palestine to the jews as Palestine is not mine give but it belongs to the Ummah and Ummah have shed blood to defend this land but if one day the Islamic State falls apart then you can have Palestine for free but as long as I am alive I would rather have my flesh be cut up then cut out Palestine from the Muslim land I will not allow any carving up while we are alive!!!!!"



Today, Palestine is being taken inch by inch and our Palestinians brothers are dying day in and day out, while the rest of the world especially the Muslim nations just sit back and watch it happen.



It isn't going to get any better from here on out, as they continue to make gains, we continue to lose until we not only have no more land left, but until we are also stripped of our belief.

