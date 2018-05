‘Terrible massacre’: Israel kills 52, injures 2,410 Gaza protesters as US embassy opens in Jerusalem

Fifty-two Palestinian protesters have been killed

More than 2,400 protesters have been injured

Those wounded on Monday include 203 children and 78 women

Around 35,000 protesters gathered at the border fence

21-year-old

A 29-year-old man

Six children under the age of 18

one girl

The Palestinian government denounced Monday’s violence as a “terrible massacre” perpetrated

“by the forces of the Israeli occupation”

Around half of all injuries were caused by live bullets while hundreds more were targeted with teargas

The latest deaths bring the number killed since the Great March of Return protests began six weeks ago to 97.

Published time: 14 May, 2018 08:30Edited time: 14 May, 2018 17:32Clashes have also reportedly broken out between protesters and the Israeli Defense Forces in Bethlehem.and called for an immediate international intervention to prevent further deaths. A day of national mourning has been declared by the government in Ramallah, to be held Tuesday., according to the ministry. The Palestinian Health Ministry claims that Israeli forces are directly targeting emergency services and journalists and are calling on citizens to urgently donate blood to help save the lives of those wounded.Six journalists have reportedly been injured while covering Monday’s demonstrations, according to the Journalist Support Committee.Meanwhile, the IDF said Israeli Air Force planes targeted Hamas posts near Jabalya after its soldiers came under fire in the area.