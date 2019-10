I have few questions regarding Homosexuality ..If someone can answer with articles and links it would be better .



1) Is Homosexual behavior natural ?

As per claims by homosexuals that its natural and this is how they are born , God made them like this .. Is this true ? I remember that American highest psychologists refused to put homosexuality into a mental disorder thing .



2) If Homosexual behavior is indeed natural and one is born with it , than is there any Link or scientific research to prove it ?



3) DNA contains the coded information for who we are and how we look/behave and everything, so is it possible that our DNA also contains information about Homosexuality ? Can DNA prove or deny if homosexuality is natural ?



4) A lot of people believe in Natural selection, I wonder if Homosexuality did end up naturally selected than how we humans or any other Animal Reproduce ?



5) Why Disagreeing with Homosexuality automatically paint you as Homophobic ?

