Apple accuses the man of harassing CEO Tim Cook and other company executives, according to court documents.

In a bizarre turn of events, an Indian man named Rakesh Sharma has been accused of allegedly stalking Apple CEO Tim Cook and trespassing his property twice.

Apple has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man it says is harassing CEO Tim Cook.

The filings state that Rakesh Sharma has been harassing Cook and has shown up at his house in Palo Alto, California, twice.

Sharma has now been ordered by a judge to stay away from Cook, his home, and the company's Apple Park headquarters.

The iPhone maker has been granted a temporary restraining order against an Indian-origin man who was said to be harassing its CEO Tim Cook and has shown up at his residence in Palo Alto twice.According to reports, the man, named Rakesh "Rocky" Sharma, carrying a bottle of champagne and flowers showed up at Cook's home. He returned a month later, entering the property's gate without permission and ringing the doorbell.Those interactions -- along with phone calls, making what Apple describes in a legal filing as "threatening statements" -- led the company to request a restraining order this month against Rakesh Sharma, a 41-year-old San Francisco man, the CNET reported on Thursday.Apple has got the temporary restraining order against Sharma, who goes by the name "Rocky" by a California court.He has been ordered to stay away from Cook's residence in Silicon Valley, the CEO's three security guards as well as the company's Apple Park headquarters.The order lasts through March 3, when a hearing is scheduled, the report added.According to the court filings, a man named Rakesh Sharma has also made threats against Cook and Apple, including sending disturbing voice mails.As per Apple security specialist William Burns, Sharma's harassment began on September 25, 2019, when he left a "disturbing" voicemail on "an Apple executive's phone".Sharma allegedly made another unsettling call about a week later. However, Sharma called Apple’s technical support line and made threatening comments. The security specialist said Sharma entered through the closed gate and tried to deliver "flowers and a bottle of champagne" to Cook.Before trespassing, Sharma left "disturbing voicemails" on an unnamed Apple executive's phone, according to the Apple statement, and he called the technical support line, saying he knew where members of the executive team live."I don't use ammunition but I know people who do," he said, according to the Apple statement. Apple declined to comment and referred NBC News to the court documents.It was unclear whether Sharma had retained a lawyer.The court ordered Sharma to stay away from Cook, his property, the executive team and Apple Park, the company's headquarters in Cupertino. The restraining order expires March 3, the same day a hearing is scheduled.The court documents were unearthed by Dave Gershorn of the tech news site OneZero . One time, Sharma attempted to deliver flowers and Champagne to Cook, according to testimony by William Burns, Apple's global security specialist, that was included in the court filing.At one point, the petition says, Sharma stated that he doesn't "use ammunition, but I know people who do," which Apple understood as a threat to use firearms against Cook and the other executives.The petition, which was filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court, asked for orders of protection for Burns as well as other members of Apple's executive security team. The court granted the petition in part, but only to protect Cook — Sharma has been ordered to stay away from Cook's residence and Apple Park, but the court rejected the motion to bar Sharma from visiting any other Apple retail locations or homes of other Apple executives.The temporary restraining order will expire March 3, when a hearing is scheduled.Neither Apple's lawyer nor a company representative immediately responded to Business Insider's request for comment on the restraining order.