Gautam Gambhir wants India to ban Pakistanis from all industries

"Merely boycotting cricketing ties with Pakistan will not help. If a ban is imposed, it should be in all sectors, be it films, music or any other. Nobody from Pakistan should be provided an opportunity to perform in India unless the relations between the two neighbours improve," he said while talking to ANI news agency .He called on Indian government to take more stringent measures against Pakistan."In the recent past, we have initiated talks with Pakistan on many occasions, but no substantial outcome has been achieved. Every country has its own level of patience and importance. First thing, of course, is to talk; but if that doesn't work, one has to take strict action. There is no point in politicising the matter," he was quoted as saying.