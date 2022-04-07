What's new

Gautam Adani is now the sixth richest person in the world

  • Adani and family’s net worth stands at a whopping $116.3 billion, as per Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires’ list.
  • Adani Power’s stock recorded a 120% growth in one month and Adani Wilmar surged more than 87% in the same period.
  • Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani continues to be the 10th richest person in the world.

Gautam Adani, the founder and chairperson of the Adani Group, is now the sixth richest person in the world. He has surpassed Oracle’s Larry Ellison and Google’s Sergey Brin and Larry Page to reach the spot.

According to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list, Adani and Family’s net worth stands at a whopping $116.3 billion. This represents a change of $16 billion from last week when Adani’s net worth crossed $100 billion.

This is not the first time Adani has breached the world’s top 10 richest list, but this is the first time he has reached as high as the sixth spot.

It is important to note that with the recent net worth surge, Adani had already overtaken Reliance’s Ambani as the richest person in Asia and India as well. In February too, Adani briefly overtook Ambani and became the richest man in Asia and India.

Ambani, who is the chairperson and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), continues to be the 10th richest person in the world. The net worth of Mukesh Ambani stands at $99.5 billion, Forbes has revealed.


Bloomberg Billionaires List also ranks Ambani as the eighth richest person in the world but with a networth of $105 billion. However, the report notes Ambani is the eleventh richest person in the world, with Microsoft’s Ballmer and Oracle’ Larry Ellison taking the ninth and tenth spot, respectively.

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer (CEO) of Tesla, is the richest person in the world, followed by Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos. The list also includes Louis Vuitton group’s Bernard Arnault, Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffet, Google’s Larry Page and Serge Brin, and Oracle’s founder Ellison.

  • Adani and family’s net worth stands at a whopping $116.3 billion, as per Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires’ list.
  • Adani Power’s stock recorded a 120% growth in one month and Adani Wilmar surged more than 87% in the same period.
  • Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani continues to be the 10th richest person in the world.

Gautam Adani, the founder and chairperson of the Adani Group, is now the sixth richest person in the world. He has surpassed Oracle’s Larry Ellison and Google’s Sergey Brin and Larry Page to reach the spot.

According to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list, Adani and Family’s net worth stands at a whopping $116.3 billion. This represents a change of $16 billion from last week when Adani’s net worth crossed $100 billion.

This is not the first time Adani has breached the world’s top 10 richest list, but this is the first time he has reached as high as the sixth spot.

It is important to note that with the recent net worth surge, Adani had already overtaken Reliance’s Ambani as the richest person in Asia and India as well. In February too, Adani briefly overtook Ambani and became the richest man in Asia and India.

Ambani, who is the chairperson and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), continues to be the 10th richest person in the world. The net worth of Mukesh Ambani stands at $99.5 billion, Forbes has revealed.


Bloomberg Billionaires List also ranks Ambani as the eighth richest person in the world but with a networth of $105 billion. However, the report notes Ambani is the eleventh richest person in the world, with Microsoft’s Ballmer and Oracle’ Larry Ellison taking the ninth and tenth spot, respectively.

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer (CEO) of Tesla, is the richest person in the world, followed by Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos. The list also includes Louis Vuitton group’s Bernard Arnault, Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffet, Google’s Larry Page and Serge Brin, and Oracle’s founder Ellison.

Baniays getting rich , what's new here ?
Go ask the baniya to donate to your public living hand to mouth existence
 
Baniays getting rich , what's new here ?
Go ask the baniya to donate to your public living hand to mouth existence
don't be a hater man. its an achievement itself.
getting rich is not simple, staying rich is hard and continue to getting richer is even harder.
world is full of people who lost it all because they couldn't manage it.
 

