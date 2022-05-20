What's new

Gauss Auto Group to Set Up a Dedicated EV Plant in Pakistan

Gauss Auto Group has shared its plan to set up an electric vehicle (EV) Plant in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zone. Reports suggest that the plan will be a Joint Venture (JV) between Gauss Auto Group and AKD Group Holdings (Pvt.) limited and will be set up near Port Qasim, Karachi on an area spanning 1,000 acres.

Gauss Auto is a dedicated EV manufacturing firm registered in Silicon Valley, California, and operates in Shanghai, China. It reached the decision to enter Pakistan during a meeting between Chen Feng, CEO Gauss Auto Group, and CEO AKD Group Holding with Nasir Rizwan at the Board of Investment (BoI) on Thursday.

The attendants included the Federal Minister Board of Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Secretary BoI Fareena Mazhar. The automaker also stated its intentions to export ‘made in Pakistan’ EVs to other markets.


Gauss Auto Group gave a detailed presentation of its production plant and informed BoI of its current lineup of vehicles. Secretary BoI told the delegation about Pakistan’s recently launched EV policy which offers benefits to both; existing and new manufacturers.

The delegation was also informed about Pakistan’s liberal investment regime, which treats foreign and local investors equally and where all economic sectors are open to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) except for a few specified restricted industries like arms and ammunition, explosives, radioactive substances, currency, etc.

BoI encouraged Gauss Auto Group to invest in the auto sector of Pakistan and extended maximum support and facilitation to the company. In order to cater to their technical queries about Government’s EV Policy and to subsequently materialize their manufacturing plant on AKD Holding’s land in Karachi, BOI has scheduled a meeting with CEO Engineering Development Board on 20th May.
