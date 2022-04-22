What's new

Gaurav Arya's two cents on Pakistani political situation

Wood

Wood

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
2,851
-2
2,327
Country
India
Location
Canada
Yes, this is true to the extent that Pakistani right is now against the leadership of Army. Imran has strengthened democratic institutions in the country by attacking the power center in establishment. If this continues for a few years, then real change is possible in Pakistani politics.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
5,614
-2
7,143
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
But IK is smart enough to know the deep issue and guide it in a proper more productive way
don't think it's entirely bad as long as the leader leading the wildlings knows and recognizes the threat- youth- dash dash dash are textbook fascists so they'll lash out at anything and everything but IK is not NS or like any other politician
He recognized the national interests and is doing everything in his power to calm the tensions- Bajwa is actively f wording the situation though

its literally one guy at the top hell-bent on destroying everything for his ego- thank god IK is there to cover up for the moron
 
Last edited:
Shah_G

Shah_G

FULL MEMBER
Sep 15, 2016
399
2
552
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
From where he's an analyst 🤣 🤣.. his dumbass still doesn't understand that speaking against Bajwa decision doesn't mean the nation is against army. Army itself is against Bajwa decision but we have to maintain the exposure for the sake of institution and nation, so we are tolerating him till November. Hope they get it right, warna isi plehkay mein koi miscalculation na ho jai insay. Awan agay tappi howi hai.
 
s@@d

s@@d

FULL MEMBER
Feb 29, 2020
141
0
292
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
as for as i think this situation will be turned upside down when IK comes back and in his first speech if he prises Army or go for the support of army public will forget not everything but 80% betterment.

(P.S Removal of bajwa and co)
 
Wood

Wood

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
2,851
-2
2,327
Country
India
Location
Canada
Asimzranger said:
not this again have we not seen both ppp and pmln abusing armed forces for decades but , now when public want answers ohh country is in danger lame asses .
Click to expand...
The primary support for Pakistani military is the people on the right of political spectrum. Imran has now seemingly pulled the rug out from under them. 🤔
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
5,614
-2
7,143
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
s@@d said:
as for as i think this situation will be turned upside down when IK comes back and in his first speech if he prises Army or go for the support of army public will forget not everything but 80% betterment.

(P.S Removal of bajwa and co)
Click to expand...
pretty much
 
shayyman

shayyman

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 6, 2022
83
0
155
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
Pakistan gives a purpose to pathetic lives of these dung worshippers. That's how he earns his bread n butter.
 
Wood

Wood

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
2,851
-2
2,327
Country
India
Location
Canada
Asimzranger said:
no he hasnt show me a single speech
Click to expand...
You are not able to follow what I'm trying to say. It is not that Imran has drubbed Army or even Bajwa in public. That will have zero effect in the long run.

I see in this forum that the conservative Pakistanis TRUST Imran's word over that of the Army. This is the real body blow for the Pakistani establishment. :)
 
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
5,712
7
8,482
s@@d said:
as for as i think this situation will be turned upside down when IK comes back and in his first speech if he prises Army or go for the support of army public will forget not everything but 80% betterment.

(P.S Removal of bajwa and co)
Click to expand...
He is still praising army.
 

