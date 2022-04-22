Gaurav Arya's two cents on Pakistani political situation

Chacha_Facebooka
FULL MEMBER
- Mar 16, 2010
- 766
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
The primary support for Pakistani military is the people on the right of political spectrum. Imran has now seemingly pulled the rug out from under them.not this again have we not seen both ppp and pmln abusing armed forces for decades but , now when public want answers ohh country is in danger lame asses .
pretty muchas for as i think this situation will be turned upside down when IK comes back and in his first speech if he prises Army or go for the support of army public will forget not everything but 80% betterment.
(P.S Removal of bajwa and co)
no he hasnt show me a single speechThe primary support for Pakistani military is the people on the right of political spectrum. Imran has now seemingly pulled the rug out from under them.
You are not able to follow what I'm trying to say. It is not that Imran has drubbed Army or even Bajwa in public. That will have zero effect in the long run.no he hasnt show me a single speech
He is still praising army.as for as i think this situation will be turned upside down when IK comes back and in his first speech if he prises Army or go for the support of army public will forget not everything but 80% betterment.
(P.S Removal of bajwa and co)