Cow transporter assaulted

- Karnataka attack by vigilantes despite valid documents



K.M. Rakesh

Cow vigilantes allegedly assaulted a cattle transporter in Karnataka's Udupi district

The four-member group dragged the transporter,

Neelakantha

, 44, out of his van carrying two cows and beat him up with iron rods

According to local inspector K. Srikanth, Neelakantha had told the police on Friday that no one had assaulted him. However, he had to be hospitalised on Sunday with pain all over his body. After being discharged, he decided to approach the police and told the officers that he had not spoken the truth last time to escape from the clutches of the gang.

The police confirmed the men belonged to a Hindu Right-wing group, but did not say whether they belonged to the Bajrang Dal or its parent organisation, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad

The police have identified the gang leader as Srinath Shetty.

The site of the latest attack is about 40km from a village in the same district where a

BJP worker was lynched

by goons masquerading as cow protectors last August.

While Akshay survived grievous injuries to his limbs and torso, Praveen bled to death

The beef (ban) issue has created a climate of insecurity as there is a sense of fear everywhere

Along with neighbouring Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the government in Karnataka has refused to implement the Centre's cattle rules.