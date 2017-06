Gau Rakshaks and Mob Justice

The coming of BJP to power at the Center led to a sharp increase in mob lynching. Victims of these crimes are largely Muslims and Dalits.

their common father, the RSS. Such organisations like Gau Rakhaks, Hindu Yuva Vahini or Bajrang Dal, are high on terror and employ violent methods to create hatred and hostility towards the minorities and the backward communities.

This violence has resulted in maximum deaths due to mob lynchings in recent months.

lynching of Mohammed Akhlaq

The mob dragged Akhlaq out of his house and thrashed him to death

the body of Mustain of Saharanpur, missing since March 6, was found in Kurukshetra.

the case of Pehlu Khan dominated the mainstream media when he was lynched in Alwar, Haryana.

Thirty five Gau Rakshaks attacked seven Dalits in Una, Gujarat,

Dalits were dragged to the Una town where they were publicly flogged.

the villagers lynch Naeem thinking him to be a child abductor following a rumor on Whatsapp.

The cases occur in states which are ruled by the BJP ; Arrests are sometimes made and charges filed, but the trial does not start. In every case of mob lynching, there is a rumour spread through social media or orally within before the violence erupts; The most obvious fact remains that the victims of lynching are always Muslims or Dalits.

The BJP has come to power in almost two thirds of Indian states as a result of these tactics.

The BJP has reaped success after success as a result of these criminal activities.