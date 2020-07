Gau Rakshak accused in Bulandshahr cop's murder gets felicitated by BJP leader





BJP leader Anil Sisodia was reportedly the chief guest at an event on July 14 organised by the "Pradhan Mantri Jan Kalyankari Yogi Jagrukta Abhiyan" and was seen handing over a certificate to Shikhar Agarwal, pronouncing him a 'general secretary' of the organisation.