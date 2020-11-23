What's new

Gasoline prices around the World, liter, 16-Nov-2020

Gas prices by country using official data sources.
Gasoline prices, Octane-95, 16-Nov-2020: The average price of gasoline around the world is 1.00 U.S. Dollar per liter. However, there is substantial difference in these prices among countries. As a general rule, richer countries have higher prices while poorer countries and the countries that produce and export oil have significantly lower prices. One notable exception is the U.S. which is an economically advanced country but has low gas prices. The differences in prices across countries are due to the various taxes and subsidies for gasoline. All countries have access to the same petroleum prices of international markets but then decide to impose different taxes. As a result, the retail price of gasoline is different. Use the drop menu to see the prices in gallons.

Screen Shot 2020-11-23 at 11.41.08 PM.jpg

Screen Shot 2020-11-23 at 11.41.50 PM.jpg

Screen Shot 2020-11-23 at 11.42.18 PM.jpg

Screen Shot 2020-11-23 at 11.42.46 PM.jpg

Screen Shot 2020-11-23 at 11.43.19 PM.jpg
 
LOL USA citizen pay for gasoline at the same price with Indonesian. You should be ashamed @dbc :bunny:
 
