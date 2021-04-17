What's new

GASC, Greece, Israel, UAE Quad Summit

T-SaGe

T-SaGe

FULL MEMBER
Feb 25, 2021
389
2
805
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
2576441-1943861960.jpeg


“We will do whatever it takes to prevent this extremist ... success and definitely, to prevent this regime from having nuclear weapons.”

“Also share enmity with Turkey, which has been trying to expand its presence in the eastern Mediterranean. The three countries held a naval drill last month in a sign of their deepening military ties. ”

“This new strategic membership stretches from the shores of the Arabian Gulf to the Mediterranean. ”

“Pandemic and its effects, economic cooperation, energy (and) tourism,” among other issues, and aimed “to enhance peace, stability, and security in the wider region.”

www.france24.com

Cyprus hosts UAE-Israel meet in 'changing' Mideast - France 24

Cyprus hosts UAE-Israel meet in 'changing' Mideast
www.france24.com www.france24.com
www.timesofisrael.com

Foreign ministers of Israel, UAE, Greece, Cyprus to meet Friday

Summit in Cypriot city of Paphos, the first of its kind, will focus on economic and security issues, COVID-19 and possible travel corridors, Jerusalem says
www.timesofisrael.com www.timesofisrael.com
www.arabnews.com

Paphos summit: Israel will do ‘whatever it takes’ to stop Iran on nuclear front

PAPHOS: Israel will do “whatever it takes” to ensure that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons, foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi said on Friday. Speaking after a summit with his Greek and Cypriot counterparts and a senior representative from the UAE in Paphos, Cyprus, Ashkenazi said discussions...
www.arabnews.com www.arabnews.com
www.ekathimerini.com

Greece, Cyprus, Israel, UAE foreign ministers meet | eKathimerini.com

A meeting of the foreign ministers of Greece, Cyprus, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates, was under way in the Cypriot town of Paphos on Friday.
www.ekathimerini.com www.ekathimerini.com
 
IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2018
982
8
1,742
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salaam

One would think that these guy would try to focus on the more serious threat first (which they claim to be Nuclear Iran). However, they want to fight to very hard battles at the same time when even one would be sufficient to exhaust them.

This shows that either they aren't serious about Iran or just don't understand the situation adequately.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
1,821
-7
1,785
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
Cyprus and Greece: two losers doesn’t make a winner....
Absolutely true. It was a pointless meeting the only serious ppl in this meeting were only Israel and UAE. I don't even know why would Israel and UAE even waste their time meeting a couple of nobodies.

But I initially think Israel and UAE wanted to have a separate meeting and use this platform to discuss serious matter exlusive to them post-dinner when the two irrelevant kids have gone
 
T-SaGe

T-SaGe

FULL MEMBER
Feb 25, 2021
389
2
805
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Each country has its own geopolitical advantages and disadvantages. The thoughts you have are very superficial.

Greece is in a stronger position militarily than the UAE. It is also part of the EU, so it has the capacity to influence especially PESCO's Mediterranean policies. This country is also a member of NATO. Greece is the country where the USA has been working most intensively for basing at the moment. Currently US troops in Dedeagac(Turkish border), also naval and radar base in Crete. The USA has a request for establishing or using right nearly 20 bases in Greece.

Both in economic terms and energy supply line, (even in electric power transmission such EuroAsia Interconnector Project) this is Israel's only alternative If wanna exclude Turkey.

The common threat perception that brings these countries together. Israel is the mentor and Greece is the spokesperson. Greece manipulates this group according to its own interests as much as it can. Because they tend to act in a block against Turkey. Likewise, Israel uses these platforms to deliver messages in line with its own interests.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
1,821
-7
1,785
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
T-SaGe said:
Each country has its own geopolitical advantages and disadvantages. The thoughts you have are very superficial.

Greece is in a stronger position militarily than the UAE. It is also part of the EU, so it has the capacity to influence especially PESCO's Mediterranean policies. This country is also a member of NATO. Greece is the country where the USA has been working most intensively for basing at the moment. Currently US troops in Dedeagac(Turkish border), also naval and radar base in Crete. The USA has a request for establishing or using right nearly 20 bases in Greece.

Both in economic terms and energy supply line, (even in electric power transmission such EuroAsia Interconnector Project) this is Israel's only alternative If wanna exclude Turkey.

The common threat perception that brings these countries together. Israel is the mentor and Greece is the spokesperson.
Not really. Even the turkish angle here seemed forced and only given because they turned up and to give them some moral signalling. Just because having US bases doesn't give anyone leverage. UAE has superior military and equipment compared to Greece whos been saved finanicially many times from the brink of collapse in the last few years.

Also the whole Turkish angle is just nonsense and in order to gather economical support for their own pockets is that narrative used. They know 100% Turkey won't come west to ruin their little house since they are both NATO. They arrange this fake meetings to steal finanicial aid from countries who may fall for it. Militarily Greece is second weakest only stronger then Cyprus and both are truly irrelevant on the larger scale of things not even Turkey bothers with these fools.

Greece has no influence in the world not in the EU or other places except it's own islands thats basically it? The Greeks are as local as they come and mainly islanders from the aegean and Not world players like the others
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
6,587
-4
9,871
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
We are nearing 2022 dead line. Slowly but surely Israel will face its destiny predicted by Quran the holy book. Jews gather together for second time and they will be destroyed for second time completely. Sons of Iblis are asking for it, we must give it to them.
 
