GASC, Greece, Israel, UAE Quad Summit

T-SaGe said: Each country has its own geopolitical advantages and disadvantages. The thoughts you have are very superficial.



Greece is in a stronger position militarily than the UAE. It is also part of the EU, so it has the capacity to influence especially PESCO's Mediterranean policies. This country is also a member of NATO. Greece is the country where the USA has been working most intensively for basing at the moment. Currently US troops in Dedeagac(Turkish border), also naval and radar base in Crete. The USA has a request for establishing or using right nearly 20 bases in Greece.



Both in economic terms and energy supply line, (even in electric power transmission such EuroAsia Interconnector Project) this is Israel's only alternative If wanna exclude Turkey.



The common threat perception that brings these countries together. Israel is the mentor and Greece is the spokesperson. Click to expand...

Not really. Even the turkish angle here seemed forced and only given because they turned up and to give them some moral signalling. Just because having US bases doesn't give anyone leverage. UAE has superior military and equipment compared to Greece whos been saved finanicially many times from the brink of collapse in the last few years.Also the whole Turkish angle is just nonsense and in order to gather economical support for their own pockets is that narrative used. They know 100% Turkey won't come west to ruin their little house since they are both NATO. They arrange this fake meetings to steal finanicial aid from countries who may fall for it. Militarily Greece is second weakest only stronger then Cyprus and both are truly irrelevant on the larger scale of things not even Turkey bothers with these fools.Greece has no influence in the world not in the EU or other places except it's own islands thats basically it? The Greeks are as local as they come and mainly islanders from the aegean and Not world players like the others