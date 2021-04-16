GASC, Greece, Israel, UAE Quad Summit: Israel will do ‘whatever it takes’ to stop Iran

Cyprus hosts UAE-Israel meet in 'changing' Mideast - France 24 Cyprus hosts UAE-Israel meet in 'changing' Mideast

Foreign ministers of Israel, UAE, Greece, Cyprus to meet Friday Summit in Cypriot city of Paphos, the first of its kind, will focus on economic and security issues, COVID-19 and possible travel corridors, Jerusalem says

Paphos summit: Israel will do ‘whatever it takes’ to stop Iran on nuclear front PAPHOS: Israel will do “whatever it takes” to ensure that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons, foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi said on Friday. Speaking after a summit with his Greek and Cypriot counterparts and a senior representative from the UAE in Paphos, Cyprus, Ashkenazi said discussions...

“We will do whatever it takes to prevent this extremist ... success and definitely, to prevent this regime from having nuclear weapons.”“Also share enmity with Turkey, which has been trying to expand its presence in the eastern Mediterranean. The three countries held a naval drill last month in a sign of their deepening military ties. ”“This new strategic membership stretches from the shores of the Arabian Gulf to the Mediterranean. ”“Pandemic and its effects, economic cooperation, energy (and) tourism,” among other issues, and aimed “to enhance peace, stability, and security in the wider region.”