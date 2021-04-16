What's new

GASC, Greece, Israel, UAE Quad Summit: Israel will do ‘whatever it takes’ to stop Iran

T-SaGe

T-SaGe

2576441-1943861960.jpeg


“We will do whatever it takes to prevent this extremist ... success and definitely, to prevent this regime from having nuclear weapons.”

“Also share enmity with Turkey, which has been trying to expand its presence in the eastern Mediterranean. The three countries held a naval drill last month in a sign of their deepening military ties. ”

“This new strategic membership stretches from the shores of the Arabian Gulf to the Mediterranean. ”

“Pandemic and its effects, economic cooperation, energy (and) tourism,” among other issues, and aimed “to enhance peace, stability, and security in the wider region.”

www.france24.com

Cyprus hosts UAE-Israel meet in 'changing' Mideast - France 24

Cyprus hosts UAE-Israel meet in 'changing' Mideast
www.france24.com www.france24.com
www.timesofisrael.com

Foreign ministers of Israel, UAE, Greece, Cyprus to meet Friday

Summit in Cypriot city of Paphos, the first of its kind, will focus on economic and security issues, COVID-19 and possible travel corridors, Jerusalem says
www.timesofisrael.com www.timesofisrael.com
www.arabnews.com

Paphos summit: Israel will do ‘whatever it takes’ to stop Iran on nuclear front

PAPHOS: Israel will do “whatever it takes” to ensure that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons, foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi said on Friday. Speaking after a summit with his Greek and Cypriot counterparts and a senior representative from the UAE in Paphos, Cyprus, Ashkenazi said discussions...
www.arabnews.com www.arabnews.com
www.ekathimerini.com

Greece, Cyprus, Israel, UAE foreign ministers meet | eKathimerini.com

A meeting of the foreign ministers of Greece, Cyprus, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates, was under way in the Cypriot town of Paphos on Friday.
www.ekathimerini.com www.ekathimerini.com
 
IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

Salaam

One would think that these guy would try to focus on the more serious threat first (which they claim to be Nuclear Iran). However, they want to fight to very hard battles at the same time when even one would be sufficient to exhaust them.

This shows that either they aren't serious about Iran or just don't understand the situation adequately.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
Cyprus and Greece: two losers doesn’t make a winner....
Absolutely true. It was a farce meeting the only serious ppl in this meeting were only Israel and UAE. I don't even know why would Israel and UAE even waste their time meeting a couple of nobodies.

But I initially think UAE and Israel wanted to have a separate meeting and use this platform to discuss serious matter exlusive to them post-dinner when the two irrelevant kids have gone to bed
 
