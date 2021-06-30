Gas supply suspended to CNG stations, non-export industries LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Saturday announced the suspension of gas supply to Combined Natural Gas (CNG) stations and

According to sources, the SNGPL has suspended gas supply to CNG stations and non-export industrial sector for an indefinite period.The gas supply of CNG stations and the non-export sector would be given to power stations, according to a statement issued by the SNGPL spokesperson.It is pertinent to mention here that the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) had restored gas supply to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) last month in July.The SNGPL had restored the gas supply to the Combined Natural Gas (CNG) sector, textile, cement, paper, fertilisers and food industries.