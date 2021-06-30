What's new

Gas supply Suspended to CNG stations, non-export industries

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
7,470
21
17,460
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1626635704873.png


Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Saturday announced the suspension of gas supply to Combined Natural Gas (CNG) stations and non-export sector across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), ARY News reported.

According to sources, the SNGPL has suspended gas supply to CNG stations and non-export industrial sector for an indefinite period.

The gas supply of CNG stations and the non-export sector would be given to power stations, according to a statement issued by the SNGPL spokesperson.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) had restored gas supply to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) last month in July.

The SNGPL had restored the gas supply to the Combined Natural Gas (CNG) sector, textile, cement, paper, fertilisers and food industries.

arynews.tv

Gas supply suspended to CNG stations, non-export industries

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Saturday announced the suspension of gas supply to Combined Natural Gas (CNG) stations and
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Gas crisis deepens as supply to industries, CNG outlets halted
2
Replies
25
Views
970
Zibago
Zibago

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom