Gas stations close across Iran after ‘cyberattack’ reportedly disrupts country’s smart fuel system

26 Oct, 2021 15:34

Gas stations across Iran were out of service on Tuesday after an alleged cyberattack brought down the smart fuel system, which allows citizens in the sanction-hit country to buy gasoline at a reduced price.
Long queues of cars have been reported at gas stations across Iran after the electronic cards suddenly stopped working shortly before noon.
Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and several state-run broadcasters have said that the disruption is the result of a cyberattack.
They didn’t name the culprit behind the hack, but Tehran has been long blaming its regional archrival Israel of carrying out cyberattacks and sabotage activities, targeting Iranian nuclear facilities and other key infrastructure.
Gas stations close across Iran after ‘cyberattack’ reportedly disrupts country’s smart fuel system

