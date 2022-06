Petrol raised 60Rs, electricity units increased 47%, gas increased 45%. Death of our already small industry. Our production would be high cost and unable to compete in the global market. Factories would shut down. Investors would take factories to Bangladesh again. Death of economy. Wider fiscal deficit. Every year we will need more loans. Every year we will have to raise more prices of fuel, electricity and gas to obtain next instalment.



Pakistan to default definitely. Congratulations to Mir Jaffer & Mir Sadiq! Itni si okaat thi, 1,2 insan pura mulk duba gae! Kisi idaray ko hosh na aya!