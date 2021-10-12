Gas deficit looms large as PLL fails to procure eight LNG cargoes for Dec-Jan

Pandora said: You cant have forward agreements for spot fixed LNG contracts. Pakistan imports almost 80% LNG via long term commitments rest is done by spot buying bcz our requirement fluctuates a lot. Secondly Pakistan doesnt have enough storage capacity to accomodate more than 4 days LNG at one time. Pakistan will need at least 15 billion dollars worth investment in terminals just to accomodate 30 days worth of gas. In that case pakistan can afford to skip spot buying in one month. It is not as easy as being portrayed in media. Click to expand...

313ghazi said: Clearly there needs to be a middle ground where you buy say 6,12,18 months in advance and aim to wrap up the next negociation 6 months before the previous one expires. You might not get the best deal but it gives you flexibility, all without having the uncertainty.

Hi,Quite interesting figures. Do you have more information regarding it?For price comparison, India is constructing its Dharma Lng Terminal (50-50% stakes b/w Adani & Total - to be commissioned in July 2022) for about $750million, that is a 12mtpa regasification capacity with two 180,000 cubic meters storage tanks, with a jetty capable of handling QMax cargoes. Our combined Lng storage capacity is around 320,000 cubic meters (13,750 mmcf or 9.5days at 1440 mmcfd regasification capacity)Influx of $15B seems too huge, and unrealistic for our needs.By allowing Tabeer and Energas to construct more FSRU based Lng terminals, Pti has done huge blunder. They should have incentivized them, giving them a 10 year tax holiday, and getting them to build Onshore import terminals instead with two 180,000 cu meters storage tanks each, effectively mitigating our strategic Lng storage requirements.Hi,Unfortunately, we won't be able to afford it. China has recently signed two 2 year contracts, paying premium upto $2/mmbtu over JKM & TTF. Precedence has been set, and it heavily favors the suppliers, we simply can't compete. Our spot buying will go down once our new Qatar contract fully comes into play (in 2024). Pti has envisaged our firm demand to increase from 800 to 1000mmcfd by then and has secured volumes accordingly. Till then it will be spot buying or alternate fuels.