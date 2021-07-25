Garuda Shield 2021 (Indonesian and US Army Joint Exercise)- More than 4500 Army personnel will participate

Garuda Shield 2021 Preparation
Location : East Kalimantan (Borneo Island), South Sulawesi, and South Sumatra (Sumatra island), Indonesia.
2.246 Indonesian Army personnel will participate
2.282 US Army personnel will participate
First batch arrival of 330 US Army personnel in Palembang, South Sumatra
Location : East Kalimantan (Borneo Island), South Sulawesi, and South Sumatra (Sumatra island), Indonesia.
2.246 Indonesian Army personnel will participate
2.282 US Army personnel will participate
First batch arrival of 330 US Army personnel in Palembang, South Sumatra
Last edited: