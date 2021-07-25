What's new

Garuda Shield 2021 (Indonesian and US Army Joint Exercise)- More than 4500 Army personnel will participate

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
12,066
22
16,355
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Garuda Shield 2021 Preparation

Location : East Kalimantan (Borneo Island), South Sulawesi, and South Sumatra (Sumatra island), Indonesia.

2.246 Indonesian Army personnel will participate


2.282 US Army personnel will participate


First batch arrival of 330 US Army personnel in Palembang, South Sumatra

 
Last edited:
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
12,066
22
16,355
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Just for some one curious about Batu Raja military training, South Sumatra. Last year there was military exercise conducted by Indonesian Army there. This is just one location for Garuda Shield.

 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
12,066
22
16,355
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
This month there was also join training between Indonesian Air Force and US Air Force in Pekanbaru, Riau, Sumatra island, Indonesia.

Cope West 2021

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom