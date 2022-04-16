Gargash speaks of the end of the “Western dominance” of the international system and emphasizes: We are rethinking our alliances

April 15, 2022Gargash said in the Mohammed bin Zayed Council that the emergence of economic power and technology from Asia, represented by China, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia, “will change the west-leaning balance so that this economy has become less western,” he said.The Emirati diplomat added: “China is now a major economic and technological player and a very important political player, although we are not going to put it in the ranks of America now, but these changes show that change is the rule in the international system, not.” constancy and stability,” as he put it.Gargash said, “The international system today of Western hegemony over the international system is in its last days,” noting that change is natural and that the dollar-dependent economic system is only 70 years old.The Emirati diplomat stated: “Today we see that countries are dependent on the dollar as a global currency and we believe this has always been the case. The truth is that the international system that depends on the dollar is 50, 60 or 70 years old, so change is the nature of life,” he said.The Emirati diplomat discussed the Houthi attack on civilian facilities in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi last January and the role of this incident in “testing” the Emirates’ alliances with some countries.Gargash said: “The aim of launching such missiles is not only material damage to the UAE, but also moral damage and damage to the UAE's march". He continued, "Of course, this was an alarm bell after the 50-year celebrations and the feeling that the state has this great momentum of accomplishments, that there are also challenges, and the most prominent challenges are those that target your security and stability." he said.The Emirati diplomat added: "We should not have lived with this challenge, but rather took all the necessary steps to address it, and there were measures to protect the country, but in addition to this there was also a test and still is for many of our alliances, because many of our alliances really depend on the issue of commitment and therefore there is undoubtedly the need to review The nature of the commitment obligations” as he put it.Gargash continued, saying of the Houthi attack: “We cannot accept that things are going back to normal in the face of this challenge because this is something unnatural and We do not accept that we live under the threat of a non-governmental militia that decides how it will be opposed to the UAE and other countries.” He believed that the UAE should follow the principle of "a hand that builds and a hand that protects," according to him.Speaking on the Emirates’ alliances, the former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs said: “We are still in the process of reordering our affairs, reconsidering our alliances and confirming that these alliances are part of the overall system to protect the UAE.”The Emirati diplomat criticized the division of countries by some Western analysts into democratic and authoritarian countries, saying: “The division of countries into democratic and authoritarian countries by some Western analysts is a rejected proposition because it means: “Either if you are with us, you are a democratic country, or if you are against us, you are authoritarian.” The truth is that the space between the accepted regimes as democratic and authoritarian is large.. This is a kind of political propaganda."On a related issue, Gargash explained that the “bridge-building” approach of UAE diplomacy with the countries of the region is due to the fact that the “middle” country in terms of population, as he described it, can only be within an ” Arab or regional bloc” in the face of a region undergoing change and harsh conditions.Gargash pointed out that the UAE believes in resolving disputes with other countries through diplomatic channels, which can take longer and be more patient, but that their consequences remain much less than “open confrontations,” as he put it.