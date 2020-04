Lol at the lungis dreaming of b@lkanization, this halfwit brain dead nincompoop and his Bangla Pokkho coterie are on the payroll of Bangladeshi miyas and the illegal miyas have infestated the discourse.



Garga will be skinned alive if he dares to enter my state, he has been trying to rile up the illegal Bangladeshi miyas living here. Even the Hindu Bengalis here dislike this pathetic piece of turd.

Click to expand...