Gareebon Ki Gari thread

So Guys, I am planning to sell my Camera as I am not using it much, I thought I would keep the money but then I always end up buying stupid and ridiculous things, so I thought maybe I can get a small Car , my Camera is roughly 150,000 PKR worth , and I have a bit of savings to myself ( roughly another 50,000 ) So I wanted to know which car would be best for me ? I don't want to put too much money as when I get my Visa I will be leaving and there wont be anyone to drive it, so i want a car that is good and easy to maintain , also cheap and easily available parts . Also if possible maybe travel to Places like Islamabad or Lahore by road ( i know its a stretch ) .



Rich people please stay away from this thread as this is for Gareebo ki Gari thread. I did my bit of research and find out that there are 3 cars that can come under the budget and easy to drive, maintain etc .



1) Mehran ( 1989-1992 ) cost varies depends on condition but somewhere between 100,000-150,000

2) Charade ( 1984-1987 ) Cost again Varies depends on condition but same as Mehran

3) Khyber/Swift Khyber



Among these 3 some of my friends told me, if you plan on going capital Islamabad by road with good millage and easy to maintain with cheap parts availability Mehran is the way forward, A Friend of mine has went to Naran in Mehran and even go bit off road places such as ( Shogran and Saif ul Mulk ) it maybe because of Mehran suspension is bit higher compared to Charade and Khyber , Charade as per my friends is amazing car, easy to drive , more feautures and performance , but a bit risky to take it on long drives such as between states , same with Khyber, Also both of these cars as per friends can't go off road because of their lower suspension , I would like to know what Y'all think I should do ?

Please don't ask me to increase my budget cause I already mention I don't want to put too much money into car as I will have to leave eventually .