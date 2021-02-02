Gardeners Create Allam Iqbal Sculpture on their own to pay homage, get trolled by woke brigade

A new Allama Iqbal sculpture was recently placed in Lahore and it has drawn many people’s attention for all the wrong reasons

Pakistan is a country of many talented individuals. What is unfortunate, however, is that these talented individuals don't always get the spotlight that they deserve. That is the case with the extremely talented comedians on Pakistani social media because the trolling skills of Pakistanis are by far the best. This is exactly what we're seeing currently as a new sculpture of Iqbal was recently unveiled.Recently someone spotted a recently placed statue of the national poet in Gulshan-e-Iqbal in Lahore. What caught the person's eye was how the artist had taken liberty with the subject by making the sculpture such that it did not appear to resemble the man himself.Quickly, the sculpture spread across social media with many people commenting about the shockingly unique artistic liberties taken by the creator of the sculpture.For reference, this is the Mohenjo Daro priest this commenter is talking about:Source: Getty ImagesHonestly, I can see more resemblance with this than with Allama Iqbal so I would say I agree with the commenter.What do you think of this…. uhh tribute to Iqbal? Sound off in the comments below.