Gardeners Create Allam Iqbal Sculpture on their own to pay homage, get trolled by woke brigade

MOD EDIT: Please see link below for a video interview of the gardeners that created the sculpture on their own, as a tribute to Allama Iqbal, without taxpayer money:

=============================================
Pakistan is a country of many talented individuals. What is unfortunate, however, is that these talented individuals don’t always get the spotlight that they deserve. That is the case with the extremely talented comedians on Pakistani social media because the trolling skills of Pakistanis are by far the best. This is exactly what we’re seeing currently as a new sculpture of Iqbal was recently unveiled.




A new Allama Iqbal sculpture was recently placed in Lahore and it has drawn many people’s attention for all the wrong reasons

Recently someone spotted a recently placed statue of the national poet in Gulshan-e-Iqbal in Lahore. What caught the person’s eye was how the artist had taken liberty with the subject by making the sculpture such that it did not appear to resemble the man himself.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1356259262373236737

Of course, people were quick to notice this interesting sculpture

Quickly, the sculpture spread across social media with many people commenting about the shockingly unique artistic liberties taken by the creator of the sculpture.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1356482764137201664


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1356463316336594944

Some people were quite offended at this Iqbal sculpture in Lahore

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1356298721529573377


Then began savage trolling of this recently placed Iqbal sculpture in Lahore


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1356335670546071552

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1356437672156409858


Some began wondering what the Iqbal sculpture in Lahore resembled since it didn’t resemble Iqbal himself


https://twitter.com/MariaSartaj/status/1356285108450430976


For reference, this is the Mohenjo Daro priest this commenter is talking about:

Iqbal sculpture Lahore resemblance
Source: Getty Images
Honestly, I can see more resemblance with this than with Allama Iqbal so I would say I agree with the commenter.


Others wanted answers for what they considered a blunder by the authorities in letting this tribute be made to the national poet



There were references made to other similarly bad tributes toward national heroes in the past, like this shocking Jinnah cake

https://twitter.com/imalirasheed/status/1356486300384264196


What do you think of this…. uhh tribute to Iqbal? Sound off in the comments below.

www.mangobaaz.com

This Shocking New Allama Iqbal Sculpture Was Just Placed In Lahore & Obviously, People Can't Stop The Trolling

A new Allama Iqbal sculpture recently placed in Lahore has become the source of amusement for many people on the internet.
www.mangobaaz.com www.mangobaaz.com
 
Last edited by a moderator:
If only the great Alama Iqbal was alive to question those who created this. He was a great scholar, he taught timeless lessons and was a devout Muslim. He would not want idols of him being created.

Why do these kanjar create idols and why is the awam only concerned with how crap it looks?

Where is the statue of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh)? If we can honour him without a statue then why does the great Alama Iqbal require a statue?

This is going to be VERY unpopular, but I also think the way Pakistani's hang the portrait of the Qaid everywhere in government offices is unnecessary too. In the very same office they crap all over his legacy and yet hang his portrait on the wall.
 
The local gardeners did it on their own in a park out of respect. I agree it is not allowed in our religion, but let's just spare the poor gardeners who did something in appreciation of Allama Iqbal.
 
Thread title updated.
Iqbal Chodrys sculpture.
 
Maybe the gardeners didn't know any better. Maybe they were following the example set for them.

Govt put up a statue of Ranjeet Singh - they knew better.
Some university student put up a statue of Satan - they should have known better.
 
If this is govt organised then i agree with the OP that it is an embarrassment however if its just an effort by the park gardeners then its ok i don't mind.
 
Govt orders removal of Iqbal’s botched sculpture after social media reaction
Hassan Hafeez On Feb 2, 2021
Allama Iqbal sculpture botched removal


LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday ordered the immediate removal of a recent sculpture of the ‘poet of the east’ Allama Iqbal after social media reaction over its botched artistic work.

The sculpture of Iqbal drawn the attention of the masses soon after its placement in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park Lahore.

What caught the person’s eye was how the artist had taken liberty with the subject by making the sculpture such that it did not appear to resemble the man himself.

Quickly, the sculpture spread across social media with many people commenting about the shocking artistic work.

Here are some of the reactions to the newly mounted sculpture of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1356525127878467586

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1356522281653202944

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1356544976197459968



Meanwhile, it was learned that the structure appeared to be an honest attempt by the gardeners of the park to pay a tribute to Allama Iqbal.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the placement of the sculpture in the Park and ordered its immediate removal from the park.

That shown negligence should be held accountable, he directed the PHA authorities.

arynews.tv

Govt orders removal of Allama Iqbal's botched sculpture after reaction

The Punjab govt ordere immediate removal of a recent sculpture of Allama Iqbal after social media reaction over its botched artistic work.
arynews.tv arynews.tv
++++++++++
 
From the poor gardeners that created the sculpture themselves, without taxpayer money, to pay homage to Allama Iqbal.

Can the woke, outrage brigade please STFU now.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1356613826289029120
Thread title updated.
مجسمہ بنانے والے مالی کا کہنا ہے کہ انہوں نے پروفیشنل کی مدد مانگی تو انہوں نے 50 ہزار مزدوری مانگی.. تو سوچا خود اس پر کام کریں گے
 
مجسمہ بنانے والے مالی کا کہنا ہے کہ انہوں نے پروفیشنل کی مدد مانگی تو انہوں نے 50 ہزار مزدوری مانگی.. تو سوچا خود اس پر کام کریں گے
Jibran Nasir and the rest of the liberal/leftist brigade that insulted and demeaned these poor gardeners because they thought it was a government commissioned piece and did not bother to fact check in their lust and haste to attack the PTI government, should go create a plaque apologizing and light some candles in front of the homes of these poor people they insulted.
 
Create a sculpture of any substantial gentleman and veneration instantly transfer to the dead figure... breaking the sculpture itself becomes an act of sacrilege, denigrating a historical or contemporary individual.
 
