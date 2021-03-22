GAO report reveals depth, scope of U.S. hypersonic weapons projects: 70 efforts, $15 billion

Congressional auditors have identified 70 projects focused on hypersonic weapons research and development backed by $15 billion through 2024 across the U.S. government, shining light into the breadth and scope of a campaign to field a new class of maneuvering ultra-fast weapons with the potential to shape the balance of power between the U.S. military and other major powers such as China and Russia. The investigation by the Government Accountability Office of hypersonic weapons , which surveyed work by the...