Foreign caregiver accused of murdering 97-year-old Holocaust survivor
You May Also Like
India's military chief arrives in Israel to enhance defense ties
PM says he's working to stop crime wave before Israel turns into 'nightmare'
Israelis rally behind teen brutally bullied at school in viral video
Israel to hold drill in Jerusalem simulating 'dirty bomb' attack
Gantz to jet off to Morocco next week in first official visit
Defense minister will travel to African nation on Nov. 24 to sign security cooperation agreements with Rabat as rapprochement with Jerusalem further deepens
Reuters|
Published: 11.15.21, 19:34
Defense Minister Benny Gantz will pay an official visit to Morocco on Nov. 24 as the former Israeli military chief is set to sign security cooperation agreements with the North African kingdom, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Morocco was one of four Arab countries — along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan — to normalize relations with Israel last year under U.S.-engineered agreements, known as the Abraham Accords.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz
(Photo: Yoav Dudkevich)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid traveled to Morocco in August for the first visit by Israel's top diplomat to that country since 2003.
Lapid officially opened up the Israeli Liaison Office in Rabat as well as met with officials and signed a series of agreements.
Morocco was home to one of the largest and most prosperous Jewish communities in North Africa and the Middle East for centuries until Israel's founding in 1948. An estimated quarter of a million left Morocco for Israel from 1948 to 1964.
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita
(Photo: GPO)
Today only about 3,000 Jews remain in Morocco, while hundreds of thousands of Israelis claim some Moroccan ancestry.
Officials in Morocco have described the diplomatic deal with Israel, including the opening of liaison offices and the launching of flights between the two countries, as a restoration of mid-level ties that Rabat cooled in 2000 in solidarity with the Palestinians.
