Gangs for Phone scams

Amazing.... to see such criminal elements
Human trafficking is a huge concern and this needs to be highlighted.
There was a similar post but someone from the cleaning CCP brigade decided to remove it because it is injurious to reputation.....
In Thai villages, Chinese gangs recruit desperate for phone scams
Thai police say they have rescued some 700 Thais held against their will by Chinese gangs in Cambodia.
www.aljazeera.com
