Gangs and God: India’s Warrior Priest

is a high priest and extreme Hindu nationalist. He believes that India is a Hindu country for Hindu people, and his anti-Muslim hate speeches have divided the country.Critics have called him everything from ato a, but Adityanath is still being tipped as the next Prime Minister of India.Adityanath is a prominent member of the BJP, India’s ruling party, and the Chief Minister of the state of Uttar Pradesh. It is the biggest state in India, and is seen as the golden goose of Indian politics.This is Dogs of War, a show about the world’s most dangerous conflicts and the people driving them presented by Sahar Zand.