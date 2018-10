She had parked her blue VW Golf – a gift from her grandmother - outside his flat but as they parked a gang of four men attacked them opening both doors.



They put a screwdriver to her chest and put a knife to the back of fellow student Mr Marsh and threatened to kill him.



The court heard one of the gang shouted at him: 'Sit still or she dies'.

She had been dragged into bushes at a vineyard and gang raped by at least three of the men in what was described in court as an 'extremely painful' ordeal.



Hannah suffered severe vaginal and cervical injuries in the prolonged attack.

Forensic pathologist Dr Deidre Abraham who carried out the autopsy on Hannah confirmed that her murderers dealt the fatal blows by dropping the rock twice.

Victim Hannah was a straight A's student and in her second year at Stellenbosch University studying for a Bachelor of Arts when she was attacked and murdered.

'While we were driving Parsons said I had missed out on having had sex with her.