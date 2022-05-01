What's new

Gandi Machlion Ko Kon Pakrega?

SC, Courts, Bar Councils, etc, did nothing wrong, they practiced the law and constitution by the letter as they are mandated to do. Upheld and protected the constitution as was expected of them.
 
1651416396085.png
 
SC, Courts, Bar Councils, etc, did nothing wrong, they practiced the law and constitution by the letter as they are mandated to do. Upheld and protected the constitution as was expected of them.
May I know a simple question which law permit that hearing of cases of corruption should be lengthened for years but when the person who is accused in corruption file an application for Bail then it is granted within 15 min ??

When the same person file an application for oath taking then he granted the same with in 2 hours without even hearing the other side??

DO you believe with 10s of such examples of partiality we can trust that Judiciary and Bar councils "are practicing the law and constitution by the letter as they are mandated to do" ???
 

