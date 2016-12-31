Gandhi was a British Agent and brought from SA by British to sabotage India's Freedom struggle.

Got the complete version of the blog:

Gandhi was a British Agent and brought from SA by British to sabotage India’s Freedom struggleThis is response to the letter written by Mr U B Dasgupta, appeared in the August 12 edition of the Statesman.We support the view Gandhi was brought from South Africa by the British to sabotage indian freedom movement. Before his comingto India, Gopal Krishna Gokhel and C F Andrews played the mediators between Gandhi and the BritishGovernment in India and persuaded Gandhi, on behalf of British government, to return to India. So Gandhi wentto London to collect his appointment letter and from London came to India on January 9, 1915. Many argue thatGandhi transformed India's freedom struggle into a mass movement. On the contrary, it indicates the greatsuccess of the British conspiracy-the entire population was led astray by Gandhi and there remained none( BECAUSE ALL OTHER FREEDOM FIGHTERS WERE KILLED BY BRITISH THRU MANY WAYS) to carry out the freedom struggle.In 1891, Gandhi returned from England as a barrister and in the next year he sailed to South Africato fight a case for an Indian business firm Dada Abdulla & Co., against an immigrant Indian Muslim Tyabji Haji Khan Muhammad.During his brief stay in India, he wrote a few essaysand sent them to Sri Gopal Krishna Gokhale and according to Sri Gokhale, those were hopelessly rubbish. It should be mentioned here that Gandhi somehow managed to pass the Matriculation Examination in 1887 in the third division, scoring 247 out of 625, and this was the only certificate he could gather in his life.In that time the black population of South Africa, including the immigrant Indians,were denied some vital civic rights by the discriminatory and racist government led by the Britishcolonialists. In some occasions, Gandhi himself fell victim of the said racist discriminations.Here in South Africa, he applied his version of nonviolence as a political strategy and started a movement to earn some special privileges for the Indian community and later on this peaceful civil disobediencewas named Satyagraha. Due to this movement the government ofSouth Africa ultimately passedthe Indian Relief Act-1914, granting some privileges to the Indians. The followers of Gandhian nonviolence usually highlight this fact as a great victory of Gandhi and his creed.But it is really amazing that, though apartheid had been abolished from the rest of the worldquite a long ago, it continued in South Africa till May 1994, where Gandhi had fought it nearly hundred years ago. Furthermore, it is early astonishing that up to the last hour the white rulers of SouthAfrica used to advise the its non-white population and their leaders to adopt Gandhian type nonviolentmovement. However, one thing Gandhi could conclusively prove through his struggle and other activities in South Africathat his loyalty to the British Crown was firm and unwavering, and he and his creed would never pose a threat to the British empire. And hence the British imperialists had little difficulty to gauge his profound respect for the British race, extraordinarily high esteem for the British culture and extreme loyalty towards the throne of England.While commenting on this aspect, historian Dr. A. C. Roy writes, “Gandhi had enough respect for the British cultural heritage. He strongly believed that the intercourse between India and Britainwould be beneficial for the Indians”. He further writes, “In the early part of his life, he (Gandhi) wasnot anti-British. … It is true that, he was against the strong nationalist movement that sweptIndia in the wake of partition of Bengalin 1905. It is also true that nationalist views of giant leaders like Sri Aurobinda Ghosh, Lala Lajpat Rai etc. could hardly influence Gandhi”. And in fact, Gandhi supported the British decision of partitioning of Bengal.During his stay in South Africa, Gandhi, to express his loyalty to the British Crown, used to sing the British National Anthem at public functions. Later on, he could discover violence in the lines of the British Anthem:“Scatter her enemies, and make them fall;Confound their politics; frustrate their knavish tricks”“Despite this, his loyalty to the British Empirewas unsullied”, says Sri D. Keer, the mostrenowned biographer of Gandhi. In fact, while in South Africa Gandhi never missed a singleopportunity to project himself as a loyal subject of the British empire. Queen Victoria died in 1901, and Gandhi, to express his loyalty to the British Crown, sent condolence message to England, placed a wreath at Queen’s statue in Durban and distributed souvenir scontaining Queen’s pictures among the school children. On the occasion of coronation of the British King George-V, Gandhi expressed his loyalty to the throne of Englandand said, “The Indian residents of this country (i.e.South Africa) sent congratulatory cablegrams on the occasion, thus declaring their loyalty”.In 1899, a war between the Dutch settlers, called Boers, and the British in SouthAfricabroke out. Gandhi then organized, of his own accord, an ambulance corps of immigrant Indians, 1100 strong, for the Red Cross and they served the British soldiers who were wounded in the war. The British government of South Africa, in recognition of his sincere service to the British Empire, awarded a medal and a certificate of excellence to Gandhi. Even in his declining years of his life, Gandhi used to proudly recall how his loyalty had served the British during the Boer War, and in some occasions risked his life as he strongly believed that the British Empireexisted for the welfare of the world. Again during the Zulu Rebellion in 1906, against the British government in SouthAfrica, Gandhi sided with the British and served the British army as a stretcherbearer. The Zulus, or the natives of South Africa, were victims of barbaric torture and inhuman exploitation by the British occupiers. They, as a result, were seething discontent and ultimately rose in revolt. Gandhi, being asimilar victim, should have been sympathetic to the Zulus and sided with them. But it is a shame that he served the colonialist British government of South Africa and to justify his action he, in hisautobiography, wrote, “But I then believed that theBritish Empire existed for the welfare of theworld. A genuine sense of loyalty prevented me from even wishing ill to the Empire”. This time aswell, the British Government of South Africa recognized his service by presenting him a gold medal and the title of Kaiser-i-Hind.It should be mentioned here that Gandhi used to maintain the view thatIndia would bebenefited by its British connection and it would be a calamity to break the connection between the British people and the people of India. And there is no doubt that due to this unwavering loyalty to the British Crown, he was chosen by the British to bring him back to India tolead the freedom movement, or to sabotage the freedom movement. Apart from his unwavering loyaltyto theBritish Empire, Gandhi was chosen by the British as the new leader of freedom struggle due to his newly invented doctrine of nonviolence. It was not difficult for the British to understand that his harmless and nonviolent Satyagrahawould pose no threat to theBritish Empire. It has been pointedout earlier that British inIndia, at that time, were terribly afraid of violent freedom struggle launched by the patriots of Punjab, Bengal and Maharastra .But Gandhi, through his speechesand writings, could have managed to expose that he was against any sort of violence in Indian freedommovement.When Khudiram Bose and Prafulla Chaki threw bombs on Englishmen at Muzaffarpur in Bihar on April 30, 1908, Gandhi immediately condemned the incident and said,“They had no reason to rejoice at the introduction of Russian methods. They could neither achieve real Swaraj by following the path of evil, i.e. by killing British, nor by establishing factories”. It should be mentioned here that, to explain Satyagraha, he used to say, “A Satyagrahi should expect to get killedby an aggressor and not to kill him”. One should recall here that instruction of Hindu scriptures is to kill an aggressor without giving a second thought. On that occasion,Bal Gangadhar Tilak wrote 3 articles in the Kesari, supporting the action of Khudiram, and was sentenced by the British for 6 years in prison.On the contrary,Gandhi condemned Tilak and in his Indian Opinion, wrote,“He (Tilak) aimed at inciting Indians against British rule. The rulers are justified, from their point of view, in taking action against him. … We submit that Mr. Tilak’s view should be rejected”. There isno doubt that Tilak was the first among the Indian leaders who boldly stood up to terminate British rule in India, while “Gandhi devoted years of his life to reform British imperialism”. Itshould be mentioned here that Gandhi used to write that his strategy of passiveresistance (Satyagraha) was always infinitely superior to physical power (perhaps due tothe simple reason that it was harmless for the British rulers.)Madan Lal Dhingra was a student at an engineering college in London.He was arevolutionary, a follower of Veer Savarkar and killed Dr. Curzon Wyllies, a tyrant, on July 1, 1909. He also shot and killed Dr. Cawas Lalcaca while he tried to save Wyllie.Gandhi delored Dhingra for this violence and condemned Savarkar for supporting Dhingra Moreover, Gandhi asked people like Dhingra to abandon violence and adopt nonviolent Satyagraha as the means to fight British power and earn freedom. There is no doubt that all such actions and utterances of Gandhi encouraged British to bring Gandhi to Indiaand put him at the helm of the freedom movement, so that nonviolent Satyagraha could be the only mode of Indian Freedom struggle. So they were in search of a dependablestooge who could be taken into confidence to tell their plan and used as a messenger to communicatethe plan to Gandhi.At that historic hour, people of this country saw Gopal Krishna Gokhale to sail to London and visit South Africaon his return journey.He landed at Cape Town on October 22, 1912, and pressed Gandhi to return to India. While in London, Gokhale pleaded to the Prime Minister Mr. Gladstone to repeal the so called Black Act of South Africa, anunjust tax of £3 per Indian, for which Gandhi was then fighting. Mr. Gladstone agreed just to glorify Gandhi. After reaching South Africa, Gokhale, whom Gandhi revered as his political guru, communicated this piece of news to Gandhi and said that he (Gandhi) would have to return to India within a year (according to the plan of their British master).So after one year and nine months he had met Gokhale,Gandhi, after staying 21years in South Africa, came to India, via London.He left Cape Town by S.S. Kinfauns Castle on July 18, 1914, accompanied by his wife Smt. Kasturva and his German friend Mr. Kalenbuch, and reached Londonon August 6. He again sailed fromLondon onDecember 19, 1914, for India and landed Bombay on January 9, 1915.Thus he stayed nearly 5 months inEngland on his way back to India.While in London, he wrote in Satyagraha,“I sailed for England to meet Gokhale on my way back to India, with mixed feelings of pleasure and regret – pleasure because I was returning home after many years and eagerly looked forward serving the country under Gokhale’s guidance, regret becauseit was a great wrench for me to leave South Africa, where I have passed 21 years of my life sharing tothe full in sweets and bitters of human experience, and where I have realized my vocation in life”.At that time, Gandhi thought that the adoption of traditional dress code of Gujarati farmers with a bighead-dress would draw much public sentiment. So he landed at the Bombay port in the said attire. Butas soon as he could detect that the said dress code failed generate the public attraction he wanted, heimmediately switched over to traditional Hindu dress of dhoti and chaddar. However, immediatelyafter landing at the Bombay port, he wrote a letter to the governor of the Bombay Presidency assuringhim that he would always follow his instructions. Many believe that the parting instruction he receivedfrom the British, while at London, that he will always inform the Viceroy in advance what he is goingto do as his next step and take prior permission from him. There is no doubt that he kept the word of his British master up to his last breath.