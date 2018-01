Gandhi always asks for peace and ahimsa, but in a practical way.

I don't really like his ideology of peace every time, but he'd have asked for the most peaceful solution, which is two state with divided Jerusalem.



It's a different thing to call out the wickedness of the West when Israel was being formed. There was still hope for peace in many ways.

Now there's not.



He might still keep in his mind that Palestinians got screwed over, which we all do. But that doesn't deter me, or would it deter Gandhi from asking for two state.

