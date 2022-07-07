What's new

Gandapur, six others booked over firing incident outside Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A case was registered on Thursday against six persons including Col (retd) Asim, In-charge of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Tiger Force, and Ali Amin Gandapur, a PTI leader and former federal minister, over a firing incident outside former premier Imran Khan’s residence in Bani Gala which had left a person injured.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), the person who got injured was Waleed Abbasi. While the case was registered by his cousin.

In FIR, it was stated that PTI’s workers claimed that they are the Tiger Force and threatened to kill the injured if they will not move their car. As per the FIR, the incident took place after the order of Col (retd) Asim.
Gandapur, six others booked over firing incident outside Bani Gala

A case was registered over a firing incident outside Imran Khan's residence in Bani Gala.
If anyone associated with PTI does anything criminal and it can be evidenced, all PTI supporters will ask that person be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

That is the difference between us and the idol worshipping jahils who support PDM parties.
 
If anyone associated with PTI does anything criminal and it can be evidenced, all PTI supporters will ask that person be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
All thugs camped outside Bani gala should be removed as they are causing a lot of nuisance for the locals.
 
The way crooks are booking PTI members and supporters, peeshaab Karne per bhi case banadenge ye log.
Bhai according to them its operation Rad Ul Fitna. The party, its leaders and activists are all going to feel the heat in the coming days.

Locals have came to you and said so?
Bhai the SM is full of incidents of harassment and intimidation. The locals are also scared for their girls. The anger seen in the video is a testament to it. Will post more content.
 
Bani Gala gunman shoots local in foot

ISLAMABAD: Waleed Abbasi, a resident of a village in Bani Gala, was fired at by a Bani Gala guard over a petty issue on Wednesday evening. Over 200 guards hailing from KPK and belonging to Ali Amin Gandapur have set up a camp for security of former prime minister Imran Khan, police sources said.

The incident occurred when Waleed Abbasi was taking his father, a cancer patient, to hospital and was blocked by a convoy of heavily armed men on the narrow road in Bani Gala leadingtowards the house of former prime minister Imran Khan.
Waleed Abbasi, who was anxious to take his father to the hospital in an emergency situation, tried to pass through the road but was refused by the armed group. An exchange of hot words ensued, which led one of the armed men in the group to open fire and a bullet hit Waleed Abbasi in the foot. The incident was reported to the police who started investigation.
The Bani Gala police have arrested the gunman identified as Misal Khan, hailing from Lucky Marwat who, during the preliminary questioning, disclosed that over 200 gunmen from different areas of KPK were present in the camp.
The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police are now gearing up to remove this armed group of people belonging to Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa who are stationed at strategic locations in Bani Gala, the home to former prime minister Imran Khan, sources said.
Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir, when contacted by this scribe, said: “Such unlawful activities of the people equipped with illegal weapons, will not be tolerated. Law would be implemented for everyone equally.”
Bani Gala gunman shoots local in foot

ISLAMABAD: Waleed Abbasi, a resident of a village in Bani Gala, was fired at by a Bani Gala guard over a petty issue on Wednesday evening. Over 200 guards hailing from KPK and belonging to Ali Amin...
Bhai the SM is full of incidents of harassment and intimidation. The locals are also scared for their girls. The anger seen in the video is a testament to it. Will post more content.
Sahi keh rahay ho aap...England beth kar pata lag gaya how much the locals are scared, aur ham idhr Bani Gala roz jatay hain, rishtedar bhi hain, dost bhi hain, aur hamain to koi khabar hi nhn.

Sahi ho gaya bhayya
 
If anyone associated with PTI does anything criminal and it can be evidenced, all PTI supporters will ask that person be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

That is the difference between us and the idol worshipping jahils who support PDM parties.
This is conspiracy to remove security of Imran Khan so that he can be arrested without any resistance
 
Bhai according to them its operation Rad Ul Fitna. The party, its leaders and activists are all going to feel the heat in the coming days.


Bhai the SM is full of incidents of harassment and intimidation. The locals are also scared for their girls. The anger seen in the video is a testament to it. Will post more content.
According to me and majority of the Pakistanis they are the fitnaa themselves. PDM were lucky IK is an educated guy otherwise he would have resorted to these acts.
 
Bhaiji aaj kal SM par hazoran meel sae saab stories ponj jati haen. Waesy Islamabad mein meray cousins be ratay haen jin ka kaam he info hasil karna hota ha(aap samaj to gae hon gae).
Nhn yar ham to nhn samjhay...ISI main hai? Ya FIA? Ya Special Branch? Or wait? SIB?????

Phari marni hai to khul kar maro :P Thori dhoom dhaam say...:D
 
According to me and majority of the Pakistanis they are the fitnaa themselves.
yaar you are mistaken on this, only in the SM I agree.
PDM were lucky IK is an educated guy
That's why he put a fabricated drug case on Rana and put cameras in Maryam's bathroom etc.
he would have resorted to these acts.
He is a single cause of hyper-polarisation in the country. The mutual hatred is not residing but growing exponentially.
 

