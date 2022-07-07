Gandapur, six others booked over firing incident outside Bani Gala

Bani Gala gunman shoots local in foot ​

ISLAMABAD: Waleed Abbasi, a resident of a village in Bani Gala, was fired at by a Bani Gala guard over a petty issue on Wednesday evening. Over 200 guards hailing from KPK and belonging to Ali Amin Gandapur have set up a camp for security of former prime minister Imran Khan, police sources said.The incident occurred when Waleed Abbasi was taking his father, a cancer patient, to hospital and was blocked by a convoy of heavily armed men on the narrow road in Bani Gala leadingtowards the house of former prime minister Imran Khan.Waleed Abbasi, who was anxious to take his father to the hospital in an emergency situation, tried to pass through the road but was refused by the armed group. An exchange of hot words ensued, which led one of the armed men in the group to open fire and a bullet hit Waleed Abbasi in the foot. The incident was reported to the police who started investigation.The Bani Gala police have arrested the gunman identified as Misal Khan, hailing from Lucky Marwat who, during the preliminary questioning, disclosed that over 200 gunmen from different areas of KPK were present in the camp.The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police are now gearing up to remove this armed group of people belonging to Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa who are stationed at strategic locations in Bani Gala, the home to former prime minister Imran Khan, sources said.Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir, when contacted by this scribe, said: “Such unlawful activities of the people equipped with illegal weapons, will not be tolerated. Law would be implemented for everyone equally.”