Gaming PC suggestion in 80k

KamranYousaf

Aug 27, 2020
Pakistan
Pakistan
AOA. Guys, please recommend a gaming pc in 80k.

I already have an HDD and a casing. New or Used doesn't matter, all that matters is that it should be able to play Watch Dogs in ultra at constant 60fps... Or is my budget not enough for that?? Plus it should also future proof for like 2.5 years or something'...Ummm...It should probably be used ._. And should I use Radeon 6990 or Gtx680?

Help will be appreciated.
 
