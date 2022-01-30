Gaming News consoles and PC games

Super Falcon
ELITE MEMBER
- Jul 3, 2008
- 14,549
- -4
- Country
-
- Location
-
Upcoming games and few remakes of unchartered nafia etc are coming best year for 2022 for game few playstation exclusives like forbidden west are coming too.
God of war Regnork will be the biiger
Mafia 1 remake a classic game
Star wars a great game too but did any one layed mafia in Ps 2 here
My all time favourite game
God of war Regnork will be the biiger
Mafia 1 remake a classic game
Star wars a great game too but did any one layed mafia in Ps 2 here
My all time favourite game
Last edited: